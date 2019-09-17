Two separate accidents Monday night on Interstate 95 claimed the lives of a 19-year-old Attleboro man and a 50-year-old pedestrian.
The teenager, whose name has not been released, died when his 2005 Toyota RAV 4 went off I-95 North in North Attleboro about 10 p.m. and rolled into the woods between the Route 152 exit and the Mansfield rest area, according to state police.
Investigators believe he veered off the left edge of the highway, tried to correct the vehicle's direction, went back on the highway and slid across all travel lanes before going off the right side of I-95.
North Attleboro rescue officials responded along with state police but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved and the accident remains under investigation, state police said.
About 15 minutes before and five miles away from that accident, state police responded to I-95 South near the Route 1 exit in South Attleboro, where a vehicle struck a 50-year-old pedestrian and left the scene, state police said.
First responders located the victim in the middle travel lane with severe injuries indicating he hit the pavement after being struck by the vehicle.
Attleboro rescue officials attempted to revive the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name was being withheld pending notification of family.
State police have not identified the vehicle involved.
There was no indication of why the man was on the highway, and troopers found no disabled or unattended vehicles in the area.
Two lanes of travel were closed during the investigation of the North Attleboro crash. In the Attleboro crash, traffic was detoured off the highway onto to Route 1.
Investigating the accidents are troopers from the Foxboro barracks, state police crime scene specialists, state police accident reconstruction experts and state police detectives with the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
