Lesia Fasiak worries about war fatigue.
It’s been about two months since Russian forces invaded her homeland of Ukraine, and the Attleboro woman sees few signs of the conflict ending soon.
As the Russian military shifted their focus to eastern Ukraine this week, the United Nations announced it believes nearly 5 million people have fled the country, with another 7 million displaced from their homes but still in Ukraine. The country’s prewar population was estimated at about 42 million.
At least 2,300 civilians were killed since the Russian Federation’s armed attack began Feb. 24, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. Of them, 177 were children. Close to 3,000 others were reported as injured — though the agency said the true count of casualties during the invasion could be higher.
So far, Fasiak’s family has remained “relatively safe.”
Her parents and sister live in their hometown of Chernivtsi, a college town of about 260,000 in western Ukraine which has been spared from most of the attack.
But Fasiak, who moved to America 11 years ago, said the emotional toll of the war is relentless.
“No one is safe in Ukraine right now,” she said. “They’re still getting air raid sirens every day and they have to go to the basement (to take shelter), so the horror story still continues.”
And as the war drags on, Fasiak said she worries it will lose its urgency: How long until the shelling becomes routine, and Ukrainians take fewer precautions for their safety? How long until international observers lose interest and decrease their support for Ukraine?
Two weeks ago, Fasiak’s mother told her she noticed a neighbor chose not to join others taking shelter in the apartment building as air raid sirens blared outside. When her mother asked why, the woman said, “Oh, I don’t go all the time.”
Another night, Fasiak said her sister had trouble waking her three children when the alarms sounded at 5 a.m. The children started crying, complaining of the early morning, and her sister reluctantly agreed to wait out the sirens in their home.
“It’s hard,” Fasiak, 34, said. “They’re still kids. You don’t want to tell them how dire the situation is. But at the same time you have to be safe and protect them.
“My biggest fear is that it’s been so long and people can start ignoring the sirens, which is really bad.”
Fasiak talks to her family every day. Some days their spirits are high. Others, the calls are more emotional.
“It’s only so long people can stay strong,” she said. “People here ask how is my family. And I do appreciate that when they concentrate on me. But right now my family is 42 million. I worry about each person.”
The outpouring of support for Ukraine she saw from her American neighbors was inspiring, Fasiak said. But some days she wonders how long it will last.
She noticed rallies and organizing efforts in recent weeks have drawn smaller crowds.
And when news headlines turned to an altercation between actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars last month, Fasiak questioned the priorities of those who don’t have an immediate connection to Ukraine.
“Everyone’s talking about the Oscars,” she said. “This is something that didn’t really, in a major way, hurt someone. Yes, it’s a negative thing to show. But this is something that — on the greater scale right now — it’s not something that should’ve been discussed for so long.
“I just hate that it takes attention away from Ukraine where it really needs it. Because unfortunately, it’s not stopping. Every day is just getting worse. I know people are getting tired of seeing images (of the war), but this is not a movie. This is people’s lives. We need to continue to support them to stop this.”
Kateryna Karlin said sometimes it feels like there is nothing she can do to help her family in Ukraine.
The 30-year-old Ukrainian woman moved to the United States in 2010 and settled in Mansfield. Now, she’s nearly 4,500 miles away as her extended family endures the emotional and physical toll of the war in Kharkiv and Odesa, two large cities under attack.
Her stepmother, stepsister and brother found refuge in Germany, but her father and another brother stayed behind in Kharkiv to help with the war effort. Her brother is in the army and her father is delivering supplies to military posts. Her mother and other extended family are taking shelter in Odesa.
Most days, Karlin said, it feels like she’s living two separate realities.
She recounted a recent morning bringing her daughter to the bus stop in Mansfield, when suddenly her phone filled with messages from her mother in Odesa, who was taking shelter in the bathroom during an air raid.
“I would see messages that she’s crying and she’s scared,” Karlin said. “But then I have to smile and bring my daughter to school. It’s difficult. It’s crazy.
“I’m worried. I can’t sleep. I can’t work. Sometimes it’s difficult to just concentrate. But I have my own life, too. I have a child. I have to bring her to school, and do homework with her, and bring her to activities, and continue with my life.”
But Karlin said her family in Ukraine is trying their best to do the same.
When bombing in Odesa crept closer to their family home last week, Karlin said her mother told her the sky turned black and sound of shelling “didn’t end.” But as it cleared up, the stores opened so people could buy food and medicine. Friends and family are still going to work, trying to support the Ukrainian economy. When it was quiet out, kids still went outside to play.
“People are trying to live normal lives, but it’s hard,” she said.
Nikol Dansak said she tries to lift her family’s spirits by giving them updates on her 4-month-old daughter.
The 32-year-old Raynham woman moved to the United States in 2010, but still has family in Odesa.
“Sometimes I feel so helpless,” she said. “I don’t know how to help besides just keeping them in my prayers and donating where I can.”
Dansak said she video calls her family every few days over Skype and trades text messages on the days in between.
“A lot of our conversations center around the update on the situation in Ukraine,” she said. “Mostly checking in and making sure they have what they need: Groceries, money, news updates. And then we try to keep it positive and switch our attention to (my daughter). I’m trying to keep their spirits up.”
Dansak said for the most part, her family has been “spared the horrors that other areas are going through.” But the war has still changed their lives.
One stepsister had to evacuate Kyiv last month because it was too dangerous to stay there. She joined the rest of the family in Odesa. Another cousin took her two small children to safety in neighboring Moldova.
“One of my main concerns — and also my family’s concern — is that the war may die down a little, but it will continue and stretch out over a course of years,” she said.
But Dansak said the level of support she saw from the rest of the world at the beginning of the war was “surreal.”
“Six months ago, people were not even sure where Ukraine is — and now everybody knows the flag and what it symbolizes,” Dansak said.
She urges people to make sure that continues.
“What I want people to know is, Ukrainians are extremely brave and very determined to keep their independence,” Dansak said. “And that it’s very real what’s happening. The country is still under war. People are dying every day. It’s heartbreaking what’s becoming of the cities that were thriving just a year ago.
“Even though it might not be the front news anymore, I want people to keep Ukraine in their prayers and their thoughts and support them any way they can.”