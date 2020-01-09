MANSFIELD -- About 30 individuals holding banners and chanting "shut down ICE" briefly blocked traffic at North Main Street and Route 106 during the commuter rush hour Thursday morning.
The group, the FANG Collective, braved the 20-degree temperatures to protest Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson and his agreements to house undocumented immigrants for the U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement.
Police responded to the busy intersection shortly before 8 a.m. after receiving calls about the protesters holding up traffic. The protesters used plastic barrels and traffic cones from a nearby construction site to help block the intersection.
Police moved the protesters off the street to the sidewalk and traffic island, areas often used during election season by political candidates. Some chanted "(expletive) the police" when officers arrived, according to police.
The protesters, holding signs that read, "Bristol County stop working with ICE," also walked to the train station and protested inside before dispersing about 1 1/2 hours later. Two protesters hung a banner from the pedestrian bridge over Route 106 that read "Sheriff Hodgson stop separating families."
Police Chief Ron Sellon said there were no arrests and that the protesters were peaceful.
He said Deputy Police Chief Michael Ellsworth and other officers did a good job minimizing the impact of the protest on commuters and warning protesters to obey the law while exercising their right to free speech. MBTA and Amtrak police were also called and responded to assist.
Sally Moorhead, a spokesperson for the group, said they were in Mansfield to call attention to Hodgson's agreements to hold ICE prisoners from Rhode Island. She said undocumented immigrants arrested in that state are currently sent to Massachusetts jails or New Hampshire and New York.
Since January 2019, Rhode Island has had no formal agreement with ICE to hold inmates in that state, according to the group.
She said the group from Rhode Island came to Mansfield to protest, saying the town has overwhelmingly voted for Hodgson in elections. Hodgson has mostly run unopposed, she said.
"It's hard for us because we don't get to vote in Massachusetts. We don't have a say about policies in Massachusetts, but it's impacting our families in Rhode Island," Moorehead said.
Hodgson, elected in 1997, "is using your tax payer dollars to hurt our friends, families and neighbors," the pamphlet said. Hodgson "is a racist and cruel ICE collaborator."
The group accused the sheriff of mishandling funds received from ICE and illegally detaining people on immigration charges. They also claim there is a high rate of suicides at the Bristol County House of Corrections.
When reached for comment Thursday afternoon, Hodgson said the accusations the protesters are making against him are "nonsense."
The sheriff said the facility housing undocumented immigrants has been open since 2007 and it wasn't until Donald Trump was elected president that "some of these people started having a problem with law enforcement enforcing the laws."
"They need to go to Washington," Hodgson said of the protesters, adding that Congress has failed to reform immigration laws. The sheriff is a vocal supporter of the president and his immigration policies and proposed sending inmates down south to help build the border wall.
"It's pretty obvious these protesters have no respect for the law so that's why they have no credibility," Hodgson said, adding that the demonstrators blocked the entrances to the jail in August 2018 and some were arrested.
"I'm used to this. They have been doing this for quite some time," Hodgson said, adding that blocking intersections and stopping people from going to work in the morning shows that the protesters "think the world revolves are themselves."
"They should just go on the sidewalk," Hodgson said, adding that he supports the rights of people to protest as long as they are not breaking the law.
The sheriff added that the police department had to respond to clear the busy intersection and call the MBTA and Amtrak police.
Regarding conditions at the Bristol County House of Correction, Hodgon's spokesman Jonathan Darling said the sheriff's office is nationally accredited by the American Corrections Association and the National Commission on Corrections Health Care.
The protesters want an end to the agreements to hold ICE prisoners and urge people to call the sheriff's office and Gov. Charlie Baker. They also called for a boycott of eight businesses in Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton and Dartmouth because they donated to Hodgson's political campaign.
The group has been campaigning to shut down ICE since August 2018 when they supported hunger-striking detainees at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth and blocked vehicle access to the jail. The founder of the group was arrested and was supposed to go to trial Tuesday but it was postponed until next month.
