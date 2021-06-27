ATTLEBORO -- The premiere rink at New England Sports Village will be renamed "AJ Quetta Rink" in honor of the Bishop Feehan High School hockey player injured in a game earlier this year.
There will be a dedication ceremony in December, according to an announcement by the venue on Saturday.
The North Providence teenager suffered a serious spinal cord injury on the ice in January while playing a high school game.
A hockey tournament called the First Annual Quetta Cup was held Saturday at the sports arena with the proceeds to go towards his recovery, according to AJ's Army, a charitable group formed to help the family pay AJ's medical bills.
