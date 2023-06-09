SEEKONK -- Apparently now, desserts can be divisive as well as delicious.
At least one dessert is: the rainbow cake at the iconic Old Grist Mill Tavern at Fall River and Arcade avenues.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
SEEKONK -- Apparently now, desserts can be divisive as well as delicious.
At least one dessert is: the rainbow cake at the iconic Old Grist Mill Tavern at Fall River and Arcade avenues.
The restaurant introduced the dessert earlier this month to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
“Celebrate love with us! A decadent rainbow pride cake to celebrate the entire month with!,” the restaurant posted June 2 to Facebook and Instagram.
Since introducing the dessert, it has garnered some scorn as well as support.
Since the June 2 post on Facebook, there have been 751 likes and loves as well as over 900 comments both in support and against.
“LGBTQIA+ rights are human rights. Being supportive isn't political, it's human kindness,” Facebook user Leigh Anne wrote, adding a “Love is Love” meme with a pumping rainbow-colored heart.
“Does anyone stop to think maybe the OGMT is supporting their employees also as pride month is part of their diversity,” Facebook user Meghan O’Donnell wrote.
“Not everyone has to agree but diversity among its patrons and employees are important. It has nothing to do with politics, it’s about supporting the human race,” O’Donnell said.
But Facebook user Jim Kennedy, a retired Springfield native and U.S. Army veteran, said he will never eat at the restaurant again.
“Don’t go woke you will go broke,” he posted again later.
Cheryl Ventura wrote, “Please don’t get all political on us.”
That prompted a reply from the Grist Mill: “Cheryl Ventura, since 1745 colorful rainbows and love are only political when people make them political!”
Commemorated every year in June, LGBTQ+ Pride Month honors the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City after police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar, and harassed patrons and employees.
The uprising was a catalyst in the movement to outlaw discriminatory laws and practices against LGBTQ+ Americans.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.