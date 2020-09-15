SWANSEA — It's seen weddings, banquets, senior citizen parties from around the area and hosted Bishop Feehan High School's annual father-daughter dance.
But now, Monte Ferris, whose family has owned the Venus de Milo banquet hall since it started as a bowling alley in the 1950s, is closing the Route 6 venue and putting the property up for sale.
In a press release, Ferris blamed the closure on the “expected long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses.” The restaurant portion of the business is open for takeout Friday through Sunday.
Ferris said he is planning to retire, but the restaurant will still serve its signature dishes, including baked stuffed lobster and minestrone soup, through a new takeout business called Venus Foods.
The takeout will be offered through Jillian’s Sports Pub & Grill on Route 103 in Somerset, with plans to expand to a location in the greater Providence area. Venus Foods will also continue to sell the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter takeout dinners that the Venus de Milo became well known for over the years.
