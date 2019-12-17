Icy roads and freezing rain made for a slow, dicey commute and contributed to numerous accidents Tuesday, including one that briefly closed Interstate 95 in Foxboro.
The accident involved two cars and a pickup and occurred about 9 a.m. on I-95 South, closing that direction of the highway for about 10 minutes, Foxboro Fire Capt. David Healy said.
One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
Healy said the highway was closed because of "debris everywhere," adding that conditions were icy.
Foxboro firefighters returned later for another accident on I-95.
In Mansfield, multiple accidents were reported in the morning, including many spinouts.
The town's firefighters had help from Norton firefighters as they dealt with several accidents at about 8:30 p.m. on Interstate 495. A tractor-trailer and a snowplow were involved in a few of the mishaps.
One person suffered a head injury in a crash, and several others were also taken to area hospitals, including two who went to Sturdy with minor injuries.
Highway road conditions were described as a "sheet of ice."
Many school systems in Rhode Island closed Tuesday but that wasn't the case in the Attleboro area.
Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin opened two hours late as did Day Spring Christian Academy in Attleboro. Seekonk Christian Academy closed.
The weather led to the cancellation and postponement of Attleboro area high school sports games and practices.
Icy conditions expected Tuesday night prompted some Attleboro area meetings to be canceled, including a joint board meeting in Norton and school committee meeting in Wrentham.
The thermometer hovered around 32 degrees on Tuesday; there was a little snow but mostly sleet and rain.
Wednesday was forecast to be partly sunny, with a high of 38 that should feel like 28 with the wind. Snow squalls are predicted later in the day as an arctic cold front blows in. The temperature is expected to plummet overnight to about 13 degrees and feel like minus-1, meteorologists said.
Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high of 25 but feeling like the mid-teens and nighttime temps in the mid-teens with wind chills in the single digits.
