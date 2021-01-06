WRENTHAM -- Icy road conditions were suspected in a single-car accident Tuesday night in which a woman escaped serious injuries, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash on Taunton Street and was taken to a local hospital, McGrath said.
The car sustained heavy front-end damage.
The cause of the crash is under investigation “but I’ll bet the icy road surface was a factor,” McGrath said in a statement.
“Thankfully, the lady driving the car wasn’t injured seriously,” McGrath said.
Sanders were called out after the crash, according to the police chief.
McGrath urged drivers to drive with caution during inclement weather and said the all-wheel or four-wheel drive features in many cars are no match for icy roads.
