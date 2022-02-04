Area drivers and pedestrians battled icy conditions Friday that forced most area schools to close and caused hundreds of accident statewide.
Rain switched to freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon, and by the evening there was an icy glaze coating roads, parking lots and walkways, not to mention vehicles.
The rapid freeze-up, known as a flash freeze, made driving and even walking dangerous in the afternoon and evening, authorities said, and impacted the commute home.
State Police said they responded to over 200 accidents, though most were out of the Attleboro area.
Still, local first responders kept busy.
“There’s been quite a few (accidents), mainly on the main roads,” Attleboro firefighter Ryan Bielawa said Friday night, adding none were serious.
Most area schools canceled classes, including Attleboro and North Attleboro, or dismissed students just before noon, including Seekonk and Dighton-Rehoboth.
Norton, Mansfield, Foxboro, King Philip, Norfolk, Plainville, Wrentham, Tri-County, Bristol Aggie, Norfolk Aggie, and Southeastern Voc-Tech also called off school, and Bishop Feehan High School went to remote learning.
Municipal offices were closed Friday in Seekonk and Wrentham.
Offices in Attleboro and North Attleboro closed early.
The Mansfield library and senior center closed just after noon.
On Friday morning, the state Trial Court closed courts throughout the state, including district, juvenile, superior and probate and family. Clerk’s offices will be open on Monday to reschedule cases.
The North Attleboro Electric Department closed at 11 a.m.
The National Weather Service in Norton issued a winter weather advisory for the area, and up to an inch of sleet and evening snow showers were possible by late Friday night.
Temperatures dropped from the upper 40s in the morning to below freezing by noon.
In fact, the thermometer plunged about 10 degrees within a short time.
Rain was somewhat heavy at times in areas, and coupled with the unseasonably warm temperatures, that melted a lot of the snow from last weekend’s blizzard.
Because of the precipitation, melting snow and frozen ground, there was some flooding.
The puddles and slush were freezing up by Friday night.
Gov. Charlie Baker directed all non-emergency state employees working in executive branch agencies not to report to work Friday.
The rain made it difficult to pre-treat roads for the expected icing, officials said.
The MBTA advised riders to prepare for travel delays.
Customers should visit www.mbta.com/winter to learn about any delays or impacts to service.
Temperatures are expected to be in the teens early Saturday morning and in the upper 20s later in the day, with brisk winds making it feel like the teens. Temps are forecast to dip into the upper teens after the sun goes down. Sunday should have similar highs but plunge to the upper single digits at night.