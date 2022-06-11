By 12:50 p.m. it was over — at least for the dead.
The carnage was sickening.
There were 19 tiny, blood-soaked bodies of innocent children and two teachers — all shot dead.
Another 17 were wounded.
The children, ages 9 through 11, walked through the door of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on the morning of May 24 with no premonition of the profound evil they would encounter that day.
It was an evil that would take their young lives without mercy and damage the psyches of many more.
The 18-year-old gunman, who shot his grandmother in the face before heading to the school with a semi-automatic rifle, was in the school for one hour and 17 minutes before he was killed by a special unit of the U.S. Border Patrol.
The gunman got in through an unlocked back door at 11:33 a.m. after shooting up the parking lot, according to a timeline published in the Texas Tribune.
He shot about 100 rounds upon entering, the publication said.
The children made several 911 calls over the course of almost an hour. Some responding authorities there are now under scrutiny for what other police officers and experts say was a failure to storm the classroom sooner to prevent further carnage.
But to look at the photos of the victims published in the Texas Tribune makes one weep.
And who can imagine the pain of the parents?
No one.
It’s a pain that will live in their souls until the day they die.
And then there are the responders — the police, the paramedics, firefighters.
Sometimes they are thought to be men and women who are hardened to violence and immense tragedy.
But they are not.
They are human like everyone else.
Viewing the dead and bloody bodies of 19 innocent children who came to school full of joy and enthusiasm and two teachers who loved their jobs and the children they taught is beyond a gut-wrenching sight.
It’s one that cannot be imagined by those who were not there and one that cannot be forgotten by those who were.
But sometimes the responders are the forgotten — like the soldiers who come back from war with memories they can’t shake.
Memories that haunt them like dark shadows.
That’s why state Rep. Kathleen LaNatra, D-Kingston, has filed a bill in the state Legislature to ensure first responders get help after dealing with trauma.
The legislation, known as An Act Relative to the Well-Being of Law Enforcement Officers after Involvement in a Critical Incident, was reported favorably out of the Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security and is currently before the Committee on Ways and Means.
“I filed this legislation after (Plymouth County Deputy Sheriff) James Creed … reached out to my office,” she said in emailed comments to The Sun Chronicle. “He was involved in a situation where he was required to shoot and kill an assailant.”
LaNatra said Creed was deeply shaken by the event.
“This incident left him with trauma that needed to be addressed and luckily was,” she said. “However, this is not standard in all departments across the state.”
But it should be, LaNatra said.
“Without adequate services and follow-up for these officers, they carry this baggage with them on the job, and in their personal lives, leading to worse policing, a worse relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve, and a lessened quality of life for officers,” she said.
“For too long, we have ignored the mental health of so many in our society and law enforcement is certainly among those people.”
The incident to which LaNatra referred occurred in Taunton. In that case, Creed was enjoying a dinner with his wife Laura at Bertucci’s in the Silver City Galleria mall in May 2016.
The mall has since been demolished.
A man came into the restaurant and started attacking people with a knife.
Previously, he had broken into a home and stabbed and killed one of its occupants.
Then he drove a car and crashed it into Macy’s Department store at the mall and attacked people in the store before heading to Bertucci’s.
Creed took out his badge and gun and ordered the man to drop the knife, which he did not, so Creed did what he had to do. He shot him.
The assailant later died.
Unfortunately, it was not before he had killed George Heath who, unarmed, bravely tried to stop him as well.
Heath was a hero who did not live to suffer the consequences of the aftermath.
In an interview with a WBUR reporter in April, Creed said he suffered in the days following the shooting.
He described it as “the adrenaline leaving his system.”
It was painful physically, and he lay on the bathroom floor for hours, he said.
The pain he endured in the aftermath came after he saved lives.
If he had not been there, who knows how many would have died.
And it was traumatizing psychologically as well as physically.
Many civilians don’t realize the toll it can take, he said in the interview.
“In the movies it’s common for an officer to be in a shootout, then immediately go back in the office, laugh about it, and then go back to hunting down bad guys,” Creed said.
“And there’s three more shootings, and there’s no emotional impact at all,” he said. “That’s just not the case.”
Local traumatic situations
It’s fortunate that a mass shooting at a school has not happened here, but many other things that have prompted trauma for first responders have.
In 2016, Julie Meede, 34, of Norton, was savagely attacked and killed with a knife by her estranged husband, Martin McDonald, in front of her three children at her Norton Glen apartment.
Police arrived when the oldest child, then 11, was trying to save her mom’s life with cardio-pulmonary resuscitation. There was blood all over the little girl.
It was a shocking scene and the police officer told the paramedics over the radio to “step it up.”
The transmission was heard over the police scanner in The Sun Chronicle newsroom.
In the end, the little girl couldn’t save her mom; the police officer couldn’t save her, nor could the paramedics or the doctors.
The children became orphans that day and all were left with horrifying memories.
And in 2018, two rookie Attleboro police officers were called to a break-in at a church in South Attleboro.
The suspect had a gun and he used it — shooting at and narrowly missing the two officers.
They could have lost their lives that day but by the grace of God, they did not.
They fired back and disabled the shooter and then they went to work to try to save his life as they waited for an ambulance.
The officers, Luke Harrington and Leo McKenzie, were later recognized for their heroism, before the city council and state legislature, but the brush with death and the need to take a man out with deadly force can plant post traumatic stress.
Lt. Robert Miller, a member of the Attleboro Police Department, is very familiar with the stress such incidents can cause.
He’s a member of the Crisis Incident Stress Management team, which in turn is part of the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council that provides special units for a variety services including Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT).
According to the website, “METRO-LEC is a consortium of more than 46 local police and sheriff departments in the south metropolitan Boston area which covers 600 square miles and has a corresponding residential population of 850,000 people.”
Miller is one of about 30 members of a team who are specially trained to respond to traumatic or stress inducing incidents.
He has 20 years in law enforcement and at least eight years in the special unit.
And what does he do?
He and the team provide an outlet for officers to talk about what they experienced whether one-on-one or in a group setting.
Miller cannot comment on specific cases because confidentiality is an important part of what he does. Nothing is revealed to those who do not participate in a session.
But he loves what he does because he knows it helps other officers.
“I get extreme satisfaction out of doing this,” he said. “We (police officers) go on the job to help others, to help mankind, but we need to help ourselves and if we can’t help our own, they cannot help others.”
Miller responds to various serious incidents (none in his own department) such as officer suicides and officer-involved shootings.
Both of those are among the worst events confronting officers along with mass casualty incidents or tragedies involving children.
Officers from METRO-LEC responded to the Boston Marathon terrorist bombing in April 2013, a mass casualty incident that claimed the lives of four and injured more than 200.
But he said much of the work he does is not involved with events that make headlines.
The daily work of police officers is stressful and that stress builds up over time, Miller said.
He described the stress with a metaphor.
Each officer goes to work with a knapsack on his or her back and each stressful incident is tucked away in that sack.
It’s like loading the knapsack with rocks, he said.
The knapsack gets heavier and heavier until it can’t be carried anymore and psychological help is needed.
He or she needs to talk it out, Miller said.
“If an officer is in need of services, an immediate response is arranged,” he said.
He said there has always been a stigma attached to reaching out for help, especially for law enforcement.
Someone would be viewed as weak, but that’s changing, Miller said.
Getting help to deal with challenging events is a strength, not a weakness, and in the end makes the law enforcement officer better at his or her job, he said.
The ear of another law enforcement officer is key because only another officer can understand what a fellow officer experiences on the street, he said.
“There’s no better therapy than the guy or girl you work next to,” he said. “They get it.”
When listening sessions take place, rank is checked at the door and anonymity is assured, he said.
Miller said he always introduces himself as “Bob from Attleboro” not Lt. Miller.
“We need to help our own,” Miller said. “And if we cannot help our own, they cannot help others.”
Group sessions usually include a licensed therapist to help with the discussion.
“When one officer opens up, others feel comfortable and that opens the floodgates,” Miller said.
When that happens, healing happens.
Miller told the story of an officer and former Marine who carried a great burden for many years, prior to the establishment of the CIMT.
“He literally started to cry and said ‘where was this 20 years ago when I needed it,’” Miller said.
He said Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney has been ahead of the curve on improving the mental health of his officers.
He encourages training on the issues.
“I can’t say enough about the chief, he’s been amazing about it,” he said. “He just wants to make sure his men and women are taken care of.”
“Mental fitness is just as important at physical fitness,” Miller said.
‘A tremendous amount of stress’
Michelle Palladini, a sergeant and public information officer in the Norfolk Police Department, echoed Miller.
“Police officers today are facing a tremendous amount of stress,” she said in emailed comments. “The job is inherently dangerous, and officers are charged with making split second decisions. Police trainers are currently working with officers on ways to override the stress response so they can respond to an incident calmly and clearly, falling back on their training.”
It hasn’t always been so, she said.
“While officer safety has been a longstanding topic, wellness has taken a backseat,” Palladini said.
“The positive changes we have seen are the implementation of Critical Incident Stress Management programs, where officers are provided with opportunities for peer support after a critical incident.”
She said a recent lockdown after a threat at a Norfolk school fortunately turned out to be a false alarm.
But the response to it is not wasted.
Police officials use it as a way to evaluate the response — what went well and what didn’t.
“After the incident has ended, there is still work to be done, questions to be answered, and a community to reassure, which doesn’t come without a high amount of stress, emotion and a sense of responsibility,” Palladini said.
“When debriefing, we talk about what went well, where we can improve, and what we would do if circumstances had in fact turned violent from a tactical and logistical standpoint.”
And there is always an element of the unknown, the biggest challenge facing officers in almost any dangerous situation.
“The question always lingers as we debrief an incident such as this as a team,” she said. “What if?”