ATTLEBORO — A polling station cleaner is alleging a ballot was illegally discarded during the city election in November.
Andrew Kerr of Chapel Hill Lane, who volunteered to sanitize the station because of the coronavirus pandemic, told councilors last week that the warden in Precinct 5A at LaSalette Shrine took a ballot that had been rejected by the electronic ballot box and “disposed” of it.
Kerr said the poll warden smiled and did a dance with the ballot as she deposited it, and that another poll worker called out “that’s cheating.”
The second poll worker then pretended to pay no attention as the warden allegedly got rid of the ballot, according to Kerr.
Kerr also claimed that chairman of the Election Commission George Spatcher did not know that under state law a police officer was supposed to hold the keys to the ballot box during the election after inspecting it before the polls opened to make sure it was empty.
In an interview with The Sun Chronicle, Spatcher said Kerr was correct about that, but noted that wardens in Attleboro have been in charge of ballot box keys for as many as 30 years, long before his term of office.
Apparently no one on the commission or those administering the election were aware of that law.
“He has enlightened us about that,” Spatcher said, adding that in the future police officers will be in charge of the keys to the ballot box.
However, Spatcher said no ballots were discarded and what Kerr witnessed was the warden putting the ballot into a slot on the side of the ballot box. That’s where ballots rejected by the tabulator are stored until the polls close, he said.
Those ballots are hand counted separately.
“There was no discrepancy in the number of ballots given out or counted,” Spatcher said.
He also questioned Kerr’s rendition of the event.
“I’ve spoken to the warden, clerk and inspector and their recollection of the event is far different than Andrew’s,” Spatcher said.
He submitted an email from another witness who said nothing like what Kerr described happened.
Spatcher also questioned why Kerr waited more than two months to report the incident.
In response to a Sun Chronicle question, Kerr said he had planned to become an election official and in that role would be able to stop any further alleged infractions of law.
“I had been told that I could be an inspector in the next election and knew that in that role I could prevent what happened from happening again,” he said in an email.
However, his plans changed.
Kerr said he and his girlfriend are moving to Florida so he decided to go public as an alternative preventive measure.
President Jay DiLisio said the council would examine email evidence submitted by Kerr as part of its “due diligence.”