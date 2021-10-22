NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Smoke from a resident's illegal brush fire prompted the brief evacuation of the Roosevelt Avenue School on Friday afternoon.
The school, which has about 250 kindergarten and elementary pupils, was evacuated about 1:15 p.m. when someone smelled smoke in the building.
Fire Chief Chris Coleman said firefighters found an odor of smoke but no actual smoke in the building.
“They did the right thing. They called the fire department,” Coleman said of the school.
The evacuation went smoothly and according to plan, the chief said.
Firefighters determined the smoke was coming from a home on nearby Amvet Boulevard, where an elderly woman was burning brush, Coleman said.
The woman, the fire chief said, was unaware that brush burning season ends May 1.
“We educated her. She was very apologetic,” Coleman said.
