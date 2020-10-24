In 100th year, local women vote to pay it forward

Before the polls even close Nov. 3, Annie Yeaton and her mother Angela have plans to celebrate.
Just 100 years ago women won a longstanding fight for the right to vote through the 19th Amendment and cast their ballots for the first time in 1920.
And now, newly 18, Annie is finally able to exercise that right herself.
“Before I was old enough to understand what’s happening, I think I took it for granted,” she said. “But this year, actually being able to vote, this is an incredible feeling.
“It’s important for women to vote specifically because we make up the majority of the U.S. If we left it to only men, that means less than half of the U.S. is able to vote on things that affect all of us. Once we involved women, we evened the playing field.”
Her excitement comes from her mother, who Annie said showed her the importance of engaging in politics at a young age.
They watch the news together and discuss how “not everything is OK with the world.” Annie is passionate about climate change, wants stricter gun laws and believes in a woman’s right to choose when it comes to abortion.
But she likes to contend with views from all sides and practices that with Angela. Annie’s boyfriend is conservative, so she takes his talking points back to her mother — playing devil’s advocate in mock debates and absorbing the skillful way Angela argues the more liberal perspective.
On Nov. 3, the pair will vote in North Attleboro together and go out to eat to celebrate Annie’s first ballot.
But until then, she has work to do. She wants to convince more of her peers to vote, too.
“A lot of them tell me there’s no point to it,” Annie said. “They say their voice doesn’t count, but I think one vote can make a difference. If you think about an election that is very close, one vote could dictate how that election turns out. That could be my vote. That could be my friend’s vote.
“In 2016, a lot of my family decided not to vote. They said Hillary Clinton was going to win — she was going to be fine. A lot of people didn’t vote, and their vote could’ve helped her.”
Research shows women can influence an election.
In 1920, when they first participated in an election, turnout jumped from 18.5 million in 1916 to 26.8 million.
Still, women voted less frequently than men over the next few decades — and those who did were seen to vote the same way as their husband or father, Wheaton College Professor Kate Mason said.
The women and gender studies professor pointed to a quote from George Gallup, founder of the Gallup Poll used to study public opinion, to describe how the female vote was viewed at the time.
“How will they vote on election day? Just exactly as they were told the night before,” Gallup said of women in 1940.
But Mason said that ideology seemed to shift in the 1980s with a new generation of female voters.
Those women were no longer the first in their families to vote, and likely saw it as more of a given right than a new phenomenon. At the same time, the 1980s saw a new polarization of the political parties that involved more “culture war politics.”
The Equal Rights Amendment, which proposed equal legal rights in matters of divorce, property and employment among other things, was once a bipartisan issue before conservative opposition to the bill in the late 1970s split public opinion.
Ronald Reagan further shifted the ideals of the Republican Party to the right in the 1980, especially when it came to issues relevant to women, like abortion or working rights.
“Some people think that’s why women started moving increasingly toward the Democratic Party,” Mason said.
Data from the Pew Research Center shows 56% of female voters in 2019 identified with the Democratic Party while 38% identified with the Republican Party. Male voters lean opposite, at 50% Republican and 42% Democrat.
The 1980s also saw a shift in voter turnout.
Starting in 1984, and in every presidential election since, women have voted at higher rates than men, Pew data shows. In 2016, 63% of women voted compared to 59% of men.
And without the female vote, elections could see different outcomes.
An analysis by Marie Claire magazine showed that if only men voted in 1996, the Republican nominee Bob Dole would have beat President Bill Clinton. Similarly, an all-male electorate would have lifted Mitt Romney to the presidency over President Barack Obama in 2012.
Mason said women are motivated to vote because they directly see the impact politics has on their households. Society traditionally places family responsibilities like education, childcare and health on women.
“They have a lot of skin in the game that’s oftentimes up for debate,” Mason said. “For white men, it’s less often the case that their rights and well-being are put directly on the table.”
But Mason also said women have historically fought to increase voter access for everyone.
Civil rights activist Septima Clark established citizenship schools that taught Black voters how to read and write so they could pass literacy exams once used to suppress their votes.
Women in the Latinx community played a similar role, holding “poll tax dances” as fundraisers to help poorer members of their community pay fees designed to disenfranchise them.
“Some of the ways women have used their roles in society as people who maintain social connections and build community was to also build voting power as a whole – focusing not just on securing their one vote, but for others as well,” Mason said.
That effort still exists today.
In 2018, the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement found that more young women were involved in a political movement or had encouraged their peers to vote than their male counterparts.
Locally, other women said their obligation to vote is three-fold: To honor the sacrifice of the women who fought for that right, to have a voice today, and to pay it forward.
Outgoing state Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, said the women’s caucus at the Massachusetts Statehouse celebrates the success of the women’s suffrage movement yearly in a bipartisan event that “remember(s) who it was who did it so that we could be there, together.”
“We definitely bring different perspectives than men,” she said. “Women experience a different society than men do. I think it’s a good thing to have all different points of view when trying to decide our history.”
And women have stepped up to that task, she said. Poirier, 77, is retiring her seat after more than 20 years as a Republican voice on Beacon Hill.
“Women now play a huge role in politics. They’re in leadership and on committees,” Poirier said. “I think all of them are thoughtful and educated and dedicated to what they do, regardless of their points of view or how we may differ.
“And if you think of what women sacrificed to get us here — the suffragettes were tortured and jailed and beaten and starved. Society said, ‘How dare they think they have the right to vote?’ In today’s context, ‘How dare you put them through that?’ Our respect for one another, male or female, is so important so we can come together and create a society fit for everyone.”
For Lisa Butler, voting ensures women’s rights aren’t forgotten — or overturned.
She remembers watching her grandfather co-sign on her mother’s house in the 1970s because she was a single woman and couldn’t get credit on her own. A few years ago, her friend realized a male colleague was hired at a higher salary, for the same work.
The 55-year-old Attleboro resident worries some women don’t see how fragile the rights they have truly are.
In 2016, as the Republican-controlled Senate blocked President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, many of her female friends said it wasn’t a big deal.
“It is a big deal if you want to protect the rights you have as a woman,” she recalls telling them. “The inequities are still there, and if you’re paying attention, you can still find them.
“People say voting doesn’t make a difference. I find it sad knowing what women have gone through to get the right to vote, what people of color in the ‘60s went through to get the right to vote. Everyone has the right to be heard, and I think you give up a little bit of that if you choose not to engage in the process.”
Butler plans to take Nov. 3 off work to help drive people to the polls.
Debra Britt already did.
She picked up her brother and two grandchildren at 8 a.m. Saturday, when early voting opened in Mansfield, so they could vote together. Then she drove to Boston to do the same for her four grandchildren in the city.
“My grandkids, they’re young, and they always say, ‘My vote doesn’t count,’” Britt, 65, said. “But I told them, ‘You’re doing it for me. I’ve seen too many things in my life. If it doesn’t matter to you, it matters to me.’
“Voting means change. I believe young people should get involved now because they’ll be here longer than us. They need to know what they want their world to look like.”
Britt posted to Facebook encouraging others to vote, offering a homemade pie as a reward.
She said many people are frustrated with politics because change comes slowly. But in her opinion, that’s because progress requires you to break down people’s anxieties.
“There’s fear of a certain group, that they’re going to take something from us,” Britt said. “We have to make people think they’re going to give us something, rather than take it away.”
Every group seeking equality in American history has run into that same struggle, Britt said, including women.
“Women have always been a threat, because we’re thinkers and we’re doers,” she said. “It makes me sad because we’ve accomplished a lot as women. We have proven ourselves time and time again. We have been submissive, passive, angry — we’ve done it all. And 100 years later we’re still fighting the good fight.”
Britt was one of three women in her class of 100 mail carriers, and had to prove her worth. Why? she wondered. She later started the National Black Doll Museum in Mansfield to show that “girls can do whatever they want to do.”
When Amy Gaudette heads to the polls, it’s with that in mind.
“My biggest drive to vote is women’s rights,” the 45-year-old Attleboro woman said. “I have two daughters, so I identify and fight against whoever is limiting the rights of women in any way.”
But in a year that should be celebrating women’s rights, Gaudette is nervous about a potential reversal of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that protects a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.
“Yes, I think it’s super-important to remember and understand how far we’ve come,” Gaudette said. “But what we’re fighting against is so much bigger. It’s been overshadowed this year by how people are treating one another, by the racism and violence our country is experiencing.”
Gaudette said the way to preserve those rights, and continue moving the country forward, is to ensure diverse representation throughout all levels of government.
“If we don’t vote locally, again we’re going to be pigeonholed into having two white men represent us,” she said. “We have to support women and people of color at the local level in order to change the dynamic of what our government looks like.”
She has voted every election since she was 18 and now brings her two daughters with her.
“I want them to want to take part in that civic duty someday,” she said. “People fought for this. It wasn’t always a right for us.”
And Christine Durling knows the obstacles to voting herself.
Lack of transportation made it difficult for the 35-year-old North Attleboro woman to vote in her first few elections, but when her grandmother started offering her a ride, Durling said she saw the importance. After her grandmother moved away, she found other ways to get there, riding a bike or hitching a ride. This year she plans to roller-skate.
“Your right goes away when you stop fighting for it,” she said. “It’s important to show up and let your opinion and beliefs be heard.”
She votes conservative, but Durling said many of her views on women’s rights are progressive. She wants less discrimination and equal pay for women in the workforce.
“We have a lot of voice now that we didn’t have back then, but we’re facing some of the same issues — just repackaged,” she said. “And with women’s suffrage, they worked and fought to get us that right. It didn’t happen overnight.”
