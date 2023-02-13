ATTLEBORO — Voters got a quick peek into the personalities behind the policy positions of the four people running for mayor in the Feb. 28 special election during a debate Monday.
The candidates said their life experiences range from singing opera, to almost losing an arm in an accident, to working on a garbage truck.
They disclosed the stories during a debate at City Hall that was sponsored by The Sun Chronicle and cable station AACS. The winner of the Feb. 28 special election will complete the unexpired term of former Mayor Paul Heroux, who resigned to become Bristol County Sheriff.
In response to a question about their personal side, candidate Timothy Barone said he was an opera singer with the Boston University Opera Institute but said his singing has been curtailed because of COVID.
He also said he once went through a 15-year stretch of suffering headaches but has been cured.
City Councilor Catheen DeSimone said her work experience ranged from working on the back of a garbage truck for a summer in Warwick to arguing cases for the federal government in U.S. Immigration Court.
Candidate Jay DiLisio, the acting mayor, said he has such a passion for cooking that he owns three different types of outdoor grills. And in his family, he said, the stuff that goes on pasta is sauce, not gravy.
He also said he was raised by a single mother who taught him the value of hard work, including doing the laundry while he was on crutches.
Former City Councilor John Davis choked up a little while retelling the story of how he almost lost his left arm in an accident when he fell down a flight of stairs. He said he might not have survived if not for the health insurance his wife has from her job as a city teacher.
He said that is one of the reasons he wants to give back to his city.
The snippets of personal life were among the few lighter moments in the debate that was heavy on policy and completely lacking attacks or criticisms by the candidates.
They were questioned during the debate by Sun Chronicle columnists Mike Kirby and Bill Gouveia, and city resident and author Crystal Brown-Battle.
The candidates were asked their favorite former mayor.
Davis and DeSimone said the late Judy Robbins, saying she had a reputation as tough but fair.
DiLisio said Robbins and Kevin Dumas.
Largely in agreement
On the issues, the candidates were largely in agreement with some slight differences.
They all said they favor a new senior center, possibly at the former Highland Country Club; they will work to make city government more racially diverse; they favor encouragement of new housing in the downtown area near the railroad station rather than on open land; and believe it’s time for the city to form a charter commission to explore changes to the structure of city government.
The candidates all said they would continue the progressive environmental policies of Heroux, but with slight differences.
DeSimone said she would purchase electric cars for the police department just as Heroux did. She said environmental measures are also good for the economy and “make good financial sense.”
DiLisio said he wants charging stations for electric cars that generate their own power from solar panels rather than taking the energy from the electrical grid.
Davis said he would seek to attract green industries to Attleboro to create jobs.
Attleboro could become a leader in environmental technology just as it was once the leader in the jewelry industry.
Barone said one problem with solar power is the raw materials used to manufacture panels sometimes come from mining that is not good for the environment.
Davis, DeSimone and DiLisio all emphasized their experience in city government with DiLisio often stressing moves he has made as acting mayor.
“I’m already doing it,” he said at one point.