ATTLEBORO -- On a Sunday morning in Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, a woman named Sharon B., 62, walked up to the altar to share a testimony about what the church food pantry meant for her and her family of eight adult children and 22 grandchildren.
“I am grateful I swallowed my pride and walked into the pantry that day because if I hadn’t, I would still be sitting on the sofa depressed, trying to figure out where we're going to get our next meal,” she said.
Sharon, who asked that her last name not be used for this story, grew up in the Boston area. She lived with her family in public housing in Roslindale, then when her family got bigger, and the house got smaller, they moved to Norwood. They lived there for 15 years until her landlord suddenly decided he wanted to sell the house. They had to find a place they could afford quickly, so they moved to North Attleboro.
That move meant Sharon had to quit her job as a human services supervisor at the Kitty Dukakis Women's Treatment Center in Boston. She was working from 4 p.m. to midnight and would get back home between 2 and 3 a.m. Her doctor said she could no longer keep doing that.
“He told me that my health was more important than my job," she said. "I quit because I was scared.”
She found a job at a laundromat in Attleboro.
“It wasn’t easy for me, going from being a supervisor to working in a laundromat,” Sharon said. It was her only option, and it was convenient since it was closer to her home, but her health got in the way again. She eventually had to quit.
Six months after moving to North Attleboro, Sharon’s husband got laid off after 20 years working as a night supervisor at Costa Fruit & Produce in Boston. He constantly searched and applied for jobs, but had no luck. Sharon said she had to confront him with the ugly truth that he was in his 60s and no one would hire him.
Things got difficult for Sharon’s family. With both having no jobs, putting food on the table became a challenge. But this was not Sharon’s story alone. It’s a story of thousands of families struggling with food insecurity during inflation and high unemployment in the state.
While Massachusetts is considered one of the states with the highest rate of income per person, a recent report by Feeding America shows that the commonwealth has the largest percent change (59%) in the country in the food insecurity rate between 2018 and 2020.
It gets even worse for children.
COVID-19 has caused food insecurity among children to rise 117% in eastern Massachusetts. Now, one in five children live in a food-insecure home, marking the highest percentage increase for a food bank service area in the country.
“People are still hurting. I think we're still feeling this aftermath of the pandemic and it comes through in a very real way when we see the demand on our system,” said Catherine Lynn, vice president of communications and public affairs for the Greater Boston Food Bank, one of the state’s most important organizations working toward combating food insecurity by providing healthy and nutritious food.
But the bank cannot fulfill its mission without the help of the local food pantries.
GBFB distributes nearly 100 million pounds of food across eastern Massachusetts through more than 600 partner agencies and direct distribution sites such as food pantries, mobile markets, soup kitchens and meal programs.
“When we look at our data from about June 2020 to now, the numbers of clients have doubled since the spring of 2020 and have not leveled off." Lynn said. "When you start talking to partner agencies and food pantries on the ground, you’ll hear that they’re seeing more new faces or returning faces again."
A recent report by GBFB found that food pantry use among adults with food insecurity increased from 1 in 3 in 2020 to 1 in 2 in 2021.
Some people choose not to go to pantries because of the perceived shame and stigma associated with going in person and seeking help. But pantries become critical for people who make too much to qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, once known as food stamps, but still earn too little to make ends meet.
For others, pantries are important because they provide a sense of community support.
“Seniors go there, and they have a warm person who says ‘hello, how are you and how else can I help you.’ That's why those food pantries are so critical. It sort of puts a face to someone that can help,” Lynn said.
Although GBFB has doubled its distribution, they’re still not meeting all the needs.
“On average, partner agencies and food pantries will report that they get about between about 80% and 90% of their food from the Greater Boston, but we know they still need more,” Lynn said.
Ending hunger is one of the state’s top priorities.
Massachusetts is engaging in many conversations about food insecurity, including the recent White House conference, where the goal is to understand and analyze what can be adopted and implemented at the state level.
“State legislators, partners and advocates are working to make sure that we have certain policies and that we're maximizing every single tool coming from the federal government,” Lynn said.
The Murray Church food pantry, established 33 years ago, is one of many that works with GBFB to provide food in the greater Attleboro area. The pantry is a 20x15 room. Inside, there are six shelf storage units and several tables. Although small, it distributes more than 4,000 pounds of food a month, which is more than 48 tons a year.
The Murray pantry spends around $8,000 to $11,000 a year to buy food and other products for its clients. It buys the food from GBFB, which gets delivered by truck every other Wednesday.
Sharon had seen the food pantry sign several times when riding by the church. She suggested it to her family, but they didn’t like the idea.
When living in public housing in Norwood, Sharon and her husband would cook for everyone. They used to share food with family, friends and neighbors. Despite her family's reluctance, she went to the pantry.
“It was hard for us to ask for help with food because we had been helping and feeding everybody else. I don’t like asking for help, but I guess sometimes it’s OK, and I’m grateful I did,” she said.
Sharon, now a volunteer at another pantry, said that Murray’s pantry not only gave her food but also friends at a time when she didn't know anyone in the area.
“I made new friends, and they told me about the senior centers in the community," she said. "Now I go to three different senior centers," adding that from one of the centers she heard about a volunteer opportunity at another food pantry on Wednesdays where she now helps out.
While Sharon and her family are eligible for Massachusetts SNAP, she said that the stamps alone are not enough. But now, with the food from the pantry, the gift cards, and the stamps, she doesn’t have to worry about the next meal.
“It’s whatever I get from the pantry and the food stamps and supplement to make it last for the month,” Sharon said.
Run by 25 volunteers, the Murray pantry distributes food on Monday and Thursday mornings. It serves nearly 300 households in the area. But volunteering in a pantry is not just about serving food.
“There are a whole group of people who receive the food deliveries, unload the trucks, put all the older stuff that's already on the shelves in front and stock the shelves with the newer products putting them in the back, check expiry dates, fill grocery bags, write thank you notes and represent the pantry on different committees in the city,” said Bertha Young, who joined the volunteer team during COVID and has been at the pantry ever since.
Although the pantry gets most of its food from GBFB, donations of food and money received from individuals and local groups like the Elks Club and school food drives are important.
“Organizations like the Attleboro public schools, the local public library and the Robbins Daycare Center do food drives for us. They end up providing us with a whole bunch of canned and boxed food,” Young said.
She is grateful that they can invite people inside when the winter cold sometimes gets unbearable.
“People can get out of their car and come inside and sit in a warm space. We're very lucky. Some of the food pantries are unable to do that,” she said.
The pantry went from giving people pre-packaged bags to letting them walk through and choose what they want from the available products on the shelves.
“I like the new setup because I could take what I need and leave the things I don't need. If I don't need vegetables, I won’t take them and leave them for somebody who really needs it,” Sharon said.
Although the pantry can’t give out refrigerated and frozen foods such as meats and dairy products because it doesn’t have space for the required commercial-grade refrigeration or freezer equipment, it does provide its clients with necessary food products such as dry goods, fresh vegetables and fruits, cooking oil, flour, pasta, rice, juice and canned food.
The pantry also often distributes gift cards received from GBFB, which allows people to shop for chicken, meat, fish, milk and other dairy products from local grocery stores.
But it can’t get non-food products such as toilet paper, diapers, personal care and sanitary products from GBFB. It does its best to make sure these high-demand products are on the shelves.
“Murray volunteers go shopping to buy products such as deodorant, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, toilet paper, diapers and feminine hygiene products,” said the Rev. Gretchen Weis, minister at Murray Church. “We must also shop for baby food, including baby formula, which can be very expensive these days.”
The Murray Church food pantry is a model of how a community comes together to provide help and support for those in need.
“Our food pantry is about so much more than the food we distribute. It’s about the people and relationships we have built up over the years with the community,” Weis said.
Sharon walked into the pantry for the first time three years ago. Now it’s a weekly Monday ritual. Sometimes, her daughter would drop her off at the pantry at 6:30 a.m. before leaving for work.
“I would sit out here on the bench waiting for the pantry to open at 9:30. It’s my Monday morning routine,” Sharon said.