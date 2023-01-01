ATTLEBORO -- On a Sunday morning in Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, a woman named Sharon B., 62, walked up to the altar to share a testimony about what the church food pantry meant for her and her family of eight adult children and 22 grandchildren.

“I am grateful I swallowed my pride and walked into the pantry that day because if I hadn’t, I would still be sitting on the sofa depressed, trying to figure out where we're going to get our next meal,” she said.