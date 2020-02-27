Michael Ladouceur says he’s never seen anything like it.
In his 12 years as a clerk at Eastern Supply Hardware on North Main Street in Attleboro, he’s never experienced such a demand for one single item, with the exception of snow shovels and ice melt before and after a big winter storm.
But this, he said, is different.
“As soon as I get them in, they’re gone,” he said of the common, yet now-coveted, N-95 respiratory masks that people are using in hopes of keeping the coronavirus at bay. “And unlike ice melt, it’s getting harder to get more.”
“I had a package of 22 yesterday and they didn’t even last 18 hours,” he said. “It’s by far the most wanted item right now.”
The masks — which are often blue or white — are commonly used by contractors and do-it-yourselfers for painting and sanding projects. They are now considered the must-have item to help prevent contracting COVID-19, the particular strain of the coronavirus that has quickly spread worldwide.
While speaking with a Sun Chronicle reporter Thursday afternoon, Ladouceur was interrupted by a contractor who was seeking the masks, not for the virus, but for an actual construction project she’s working on.
She said she had been to Home Depot, Lowe’s and everywhere in between in search of them. None could be found.
Pharmacies, like hardware stores, have been wiped out as well.
Robin Wamboldt of County Square Pharmacy in Attleboro said the store was sold out of masks and the supplier has not yet been able to provide more.
“We’re out of stock and they are back ordered,” she said.
A clerk at CVS on North Main Street in Attleboro said there haven’t been masks at that store and other CVS stores in the area for a while, and the stores aren’t expecting any in soon.
The same story could be heard at Walgreens on East Washington Street in North Attleboro: No masks and none expected.
A quick search on Amazon found much the same story, depending on the price. The cheaper, disposable ones were often labeled “currently unavailable.”
Ladouceur, whose father Paul owns Eastern Supply, said he had three customers waiting outside the shop Thursday morning in hopes of landing a few of the masks. His father was in Florida at a trade show and was amazed when the younger Ladouceur told him about the run on them.
Ladouceur, like Wamboldt at County Square Pharmacy, has ordered more. He’s hoping a new shipment arrives by Wednesday but there is no guarantee as the supplier has been inundated with orders.
Despite them being the hot seller, there is no proof the masks even work at preventing the virus, according to health officials.
“Masks can be useful in some settings, such as a clinic waiting room, to prevent someone who has a respiratory illness from spreading it to others,” the Massachusetts Department of Public Health says on its website. “There is no hard evidence that wearing a mask protects the wearer outside of the healthcare setting.”
The DPH also says the health risks to Massachusetts residents remains low so doctors there are not recommending that people wear masks when they are in public.
