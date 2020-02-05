If you enjoy skating, sledding or cross-country skiing, this winter is not to your liking.
The calendar says its the heart of the season but the weather sure hasn’t given that impression.
This winter is shaping up to be quite mild for temperatures and snow, feeling more like late fall or early spring. It’s been like one long January thaw.
Area highway departments aren’t complaining, though, as they’ve been able to hold down their snow removal spending. Plus, finding enough private snowplow drivers has become harder and harder.
So far, just 12 1/2 inches of snow has fallen this winter, according to the Attleboro Water Department, and early predictions of a snowstorm this past weekend didn’t materialize.
December saw 9 1/4 inches of snow, slightly over what is typical for the month. But all that came the first half of the month, and most from a storm that lingered over two days.
January saw only 3 1/4 inches, well below the typical 11 inches.
Believe it or not, we are ahead of last year’s pace of snowfall at this time, when only 10 1/2 inches had been recorded by the water department.
In fact, 6 1/2 inches of that snow fell in November 2018. December 2018 received just a half-inch, and January last year 3 1/2 inches.
Last February brought 10 1/2 inches, about average for the month, but March saw 18 1/4 inches, three times its average, with one storm of over a foot.
Overall snowfall last winter season totaled 39 inches, which is about normal.
And two years ago in March there were three nor’easters that slammed the region with heavy winds and snow.
The late winter weather of the past few years remind us that the season is far from over, a sentiment echoed by meteorologists.
“Even though cold weather is unlikely to lock in over the Northeast for the rest of the winter, from a climatology standpoint, some of the bigger snowstorms of the winter have occurred during February and March in the Northeast, including the coast,” said Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather’s lead long-range meteorologist.
Then again, an early spring could be in the works. The next two weeks are forecast to be unseasonably warm, with precipitation more likely to be rain than snow.
Setting the stage for the winter so far, the month that just ended has gone down as one of the least snowiest and warmest in the record books, city water department records show.
The average daily high temperature was 43, comparing to a normal 36, and there were just five days where the high was freezing or below.
The highest temperature in January, and this winter, was 70 degrees on Jan. 12, and only one other January day in 81 years of record keeping was warmer.
The 70-degree temp shattered the record for the date, set three years ago, by a whopping 10 degrees. The day before was also a record breaker, at 65 degrees.
The average daily low temp was 28, compared to a usual 20. Only four other years had higher such averages.
And just 19 days were freezing or below, with only one year, 2017, with fewer such days, 18.
The coldest temperature this winter was 9 degrees on Jan. 22. There were seven January days, though, that bottomed out in the teens.
Precipitation — rain and melted snow — totaled a mere 1.28 inches in January, well below the norm about 4 inches. Just six other years were drier.
December, however, continued a trend of a cold end of the calendar year after a mild first half of fall.
The month saw many days with low temperatures in the teens and 20s, and highs for the most part remaining in the 30s, both below average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.