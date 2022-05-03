A Supreme Court decision that may overrule a historic abortion ruling won’t have immediate impact on reproductive rights in Massachusetts.
But that does not mean those rights are secure forever, according to the medical director of an Attleboro clinic that provides abortion services.
“The far right is not done here,” Dr. Marcus Gordon, who has been with Four Women Health Services on Emory Street for 14 years, said Tuesday.
He’s concerned the overturning of 1973’s Roe v. Wade decision, which guaranteed the right to abortion, could lead to a law banning the procedure on a national level.
“What’s going to be crucial is what happens at the ballot box,” he said. “If the Republicans were to have the House and the Senate and the presidency, I suspect we would not have abortion in any state.”
The leaked draft opinion suggests the high court could be poised to overturn the landmark case, according to a Politico report Monday night.
A decision to overturn Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections. But it’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process.
In Massachusetts, abortion is legal up to 24 weeks into a pregnancy. In some cases, the limit is even longer. The state Legislature passed the ROE Act in December 2020 over Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto.
(Despite his veto, Baker tweeted on Tuesday that the decision could be a potentially “massive setback” for women in states that do not guarantee abortion access and reproductive health services.)
Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, said abortion will remain legal in Massachusetts.
“If SCOTUS does overturn Roe, it would upend families and rob patients of their bodily autonomy,” Healey said. “Massachusetts will be a leader across this country and stand for compassion, care, and respect when others won’t.”
One potential GOP opponent, former state representative Goeff Diehl, noted the story was based on a draft but said he supported “the need to protect human life wherever and whenever possible.” He said he also backed Baker’s veto of the 2020 ROE act and said abortion was a decision best left to the states.
Chris Doughty, the Wrentham businessman and resident who is also seeking the Republican nomination, took a more moderate view. In an emailed statement Tuesday, Doughty said, “The right to abortion is enshrined in the Massachusetts constitution. I am running to focus on making our state more affordable for our citizens and our job creators. As Governor I will not seek any changes to our state’s abortion laws.”
Attleboro Women’s Health Center, located next door to Four Women Health Services on Emory Street, says it provides pregnancy counseling but has been linked to a right-to-life group with which it shares an address. A call placed to the center was not returned. Its website states it does not perform abortions or abortion referrals.
That other group, Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center, describes itself as a “Christian pro-life ministry” and referred questions to the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates.
The draft opinion in effect states there is no constitutional right to abortion services and would allow individual states to more heavily regulate or outright ban the procedure.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” it states, referencing the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey that affirmed Roe’s finding of a constitutional right to abortion services but allowed states to place some constraints on the practice. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the draft was authentic but not the court’s final word. He said the court would launch an investigation into how its traditional secrecy was breached.
Nationally, there have been attempts since 1973 to protect abortion rights by federal law. Currently, the Women’s Health Protection Act, passed by the House, is stalled in the Senate. According to Kaiser Health News, it would guarantee the right to abortion throughout pregnancy and would void many state restrictions the Supreme Court has allowed even as Roe stands, including those requiring parental involvement in a minor’s abortion decision.
Both Massachusetts senators, Democrats Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, warned of the impact the potential Supreme Court ruling could have.
“An extremist Supreme Court is poised to overturn #RoeVWade and impose its far-right, unpopular views on the entire country. It’s time for the millions who support the Constitution and abortion rights to stand up and make their voices heard. We’re not going back—not ever,” Warren said on her social media posts.
In a tweet, Markey echoed those sentiments and repeated his position that more justices be added to the high court. “A stolen, illegitimate, and far-right Supreme Court majority appears set to destroy the right to abortion, an essential right which protects the health, safety, and freedom of millions of Americans. There is no other recourse. We must expand the court.”
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, whose 4th Congressional District includes the Attleboro area, tweeted: “Reproductive health care is a human right. Congress must protect abortion access, because regardless of the final ruling, we know that SCOTUS can’t be relied upon to uphold Roe.”
Rebecca Hart Holder, executive director of Reproductive Equity Now, formerly known as NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts, said in a statement: “While not yet final, this is a heartbreaking moment for people across the nation who believe in gender equality and the right to access an abortion. And unfortunately, this decision is just the beginning of the far-right’s crusade to erode our most personal and private rights. We are stunned, but we are resolved.”
Gordon, the medical director at Four Women’s Health for 14 years, said the practice has been a regular target of anti-abortion protesters who gather across the street at Angel Memorial Park on the days abortions are performed.
But he added that most procedures are now “medical abortions” using a pill.
“It’s all on the table,” Gordon said. “I fully expect Roe vs. Wade not to exist in the format we’ve known it since 1973,” he said. “I hope people mobilize around this.”
