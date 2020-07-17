ATTLEBORO — U.S. Sen. Ed Markey rolled into Attleboro shortly before 11 Friday morning on a big bus and with a big promise.
Markey -- who’s in a primary fight with U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III for the Democratic Party nomination for the Senate seat he first won in 2013 -- promised to fight hard for the cash cities and towns across the Commonwealth need to provide everyday services amid the coronavirus-ravaged economy, which he described as a “budgetary crisis.”
He expects tough opposition from Republicans and described the predicted confrontation as a “showdown.”
“This battle on the floor of the Senate next week will be the epic battle of my career,” Markey told a small gathering of reporters and supporters outside city hall on a cool, cloudy and damp morning. “This is a battle we cannot lose. The city needs help, hospitals need help and workers need help.”
Markey said extra cash provided to those receiving state unemployment checks should continue past July 31, when they are slated to stop.
“That $600 a week cannot be allowed to expire,” he said.
Attleboro was the first stop on a Southeastern Massachusetts campaign swing dubbed the “Leads and Delivers Tour.” Other stops were planned for the other three major cities in that area of the state: Fall River, New Bedford and Taunton.
Asked if he was surprised by being opposed for re-election from within his own party, Markey said anyone has a right to run and he plans to lay out his accomplishments, which he believes make him worthy of re-election.
“I’m enjoying the campaign and I’m looking forward to its continuation,” he said.
Markey didn’t show up in wingtips. He showed up in Nike running shoes with sleeves rolled up, so he’s apparently serious.
Meanwhile, Mayor Paul Heroux, who’s backing Markey, enumerated the senator’s accomplishments on behalf of the city.
He said Markey helped secure nearly $800,000 in housing grants, $60,000 for case workers for the housing authority, $450,000 for the city’s new bus station, $90,000 for New Hope (a nonprofit that helps women in crisis), $1.2 million in aid to provide a telecommunications system for city schools and its library, along with Community Development Block Grant money that is helping the city remake its downtown.
“I’m with Ed because Ed is a real leader," Heroux said. “He doesn’t waffle on issues. He doesn’t wait to see what is politically popular. He is well respected and supported by more mayors and state representatives and state senators than any other person in the race. There’s a reason for that. Ed shows up. Ed gets it done.”
Markey said he’s going to push for $1 trillion in coronavirus relief cash including $175 billion specifically for schools to enable them to reopen safely in the fall.
Many cities and towns across the Commonwealth have laid off teachers as a result of dwindling tax receipts due to the economy fallout from the virus.
Meanwhile, state lawmakers have not settled on a budget, which leaves many cities and towns, including Attleboro, holding their breath. That's because the amount of state aid for general and school budgets is unknown and may be cut.
Earlier this week, Plainville laid of 16 teachers and 22 other school workers as the Massachusetts Teachers Association said more money and more teachers will be needed to implement a safe reopening, which may require in many cases smaller classes and more teachers, not fewer.
The state’s Department of Education said cities and towns need at the minimum a level-funded budget to meet the need.
Whoever wins the Democratic primary on Sept. 1 will face off against the winner of the Republican one, either Shiva Ayyadurai or Kevin O’Connor.
