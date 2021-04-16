ATTLEBORO — We’ve all seen the commercial for a tax preparation company that says one of its services is free — free-free-free.
And that may be, but city mulch is not free-free-free, which is what one lady found out when a city worker found her about to help herself at a 90-yard pile being stored at Hayward Field.
But, in her defense, she wasn’t some criminal, some thief in the night.
It was broad daylight and there was a sign in the pile that said “Free Mulch.”
What’s a person supposed to think?
So she was about to load up when a crew member of the city’s recreation department interrupted her and told her, alas, it was not free as the sign led her to believe.
The lady’s name is Deb Daley and she posted the story on the Everything Attleboro Facebook page.
She was, well, miffed.
“I would like to thank the clown who put the “Free Mulch” sign on the mulch pile at Hayward Field!!,” she wrote. “I fell for it and was ready to steal city mulch! A city worker told me it was a hoax and I felt like a fool. I should have known it was too good to be true. Hope someone got a good laugh.”
Recreation Foreman Cliff Danue said the pile was not actually mulch but fiber chips his department spreads at playgrounds to soften the ground for little ones when they fall.
They were using Hayward Field as a temporary depot for the material until they had time to take it to the various playgrounds.
He said it’s the second load of the spring and it cost about $2,000.
Danue said someone told him that Daley was not the only person taken in by the bogus sign.
Apparently someone backed a pickup truck up to the pile and loaded up.
The veteran city worker said he doesn’t remember much of a mulch problem in the past.
However this was the first time a sign was used to prompt innocents to larceny.
“But somebody did stick a sign in it,” he said.
“We’ve got an orange fence around it now,” Danue said. “It’s definitely not free. It’s city stuff.”
