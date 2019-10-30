ATTLEBORO — The Legislature is working on a $1 billion bill that would make grants available to cities and towns to combat the impact of climate change.
Local lawmakers said at a forum in Attleboro Tuesday that the bill would issue competitive grants that communities can use on items such as rebuilding seawalls, putting up solar panels, and renovating at-risk dams.
The House has already unanimously approved the bill and it is now pending in the Senate.
It would release $100 million a year for 10 years to cities and towns that have their applications for grants approved.
The bill was discussed at an environmental and energy forum and three local legislators said they approve of the measure.
Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, who sponsored the forum at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, said he voted for the bill in the House and noted representatives chose to pay for it through borrowing money rather than by higher fees on real estate deeds, as Gov. Charlie Baker had proposed.
Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, said the bill is an example of state government “playing a little offense and playing a little defense” when it comes to climate change.
By “offense,” Feeney said he means directly trying to lessen climate change by reducing pollution through clean energy. “Defense” means addressing the impact of climate change, such as doing something to prevent future flooding like Boston is experiencing now with high tides, he said.
Feeney said there is a dam along the Walpole-Norwood line that badly needs repairs because of flooding.
“Unfortunately, if we don’t deal with this crisis now, we’re going to have to deal with serious consequences in the next generation,” Feeney told 40 or so people who attended the forum.
Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, said another issue that must be confronted is the amount of energy consumed by large buildings.
She said most changes in building codes aimed at reducing energy use are for new construction only, and something has to be done about existing large buildings.
The forum covered a wide variety of environmental issues.
Hawkins said residents have to be on guard in opposing a natural gas compressor station in Rehoboth because, even though the project has been suspended, it could resurface.
Rausch said a source of revenue must be found to pay for environmental protection, but she is opposed to raising a “flat tax,” such as the gasoline tax, because it hurts low-income residents the most.
Tracy Mawzella of Citizens Against Rehoboth Compressor Station complained to the lawmakers about restrictive laws in Massachusetts that prevent citizens from getting access to most records from the Legislature and governor.
She said the group doesn’t know what lobbyists are meeting with the governor because they cannot see his meeting schedule.
The three lawmakers all said they support more open access to records even though the Legislature has squashed proposals to lessen the restrictions in the past.
The forum was co-sponsored by Environmental League of Massachusetts, the Rehoboth compressor group, the Coalition for Social Justice, and the Attleboro Land Trust.
