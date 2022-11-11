ATTLEBORO — Navy veteran Ron Tyler was keeping a close eye on the angel hair pasta, making sure it didn’t get overcooked Thursday morning at the VFW Post on Park Street.
Tyler was helping prepare lunch for veterans and maybe a few strangers who, it was hoped, would stop in after reading the sign out front: “Lunch with a Vet Every Thursday From 11:30 to 1.”
He said they get a few people from time to time.
“When a person comes in for the first time we introduce them to the crowd,” he said as he stirred the pot in the Mickey Zito Galley.
The introduction makes up for a time when a couple came in and didn’t mix in with anyone.
Zito was a World War II vet who cooked for his fellow veterans in that very kitchen for many years.
The usual crowd is anywhere from 10 to 20 people, Tyler said.
“We try to make it as fun as we can,” he said. “If you’re doing it and not having fun you’re doing it wrong.”
Music from the 1950s and 1960s was playing in the background.
Pat Geminiani, a volunteer who works with the VFW and American Legion posts that occupy the same building, was the cook who created the lunch.
Among the vets she’s known as “the chef.”
She said she gets the music going early.
“That’s the first thing I do when I come in,” she said.
Elvis and the Platters were among the featured artists — good old time rock ‘n’ roll and some mellow tunes as well.
She made two meat sauces, one spicy and one regular.
There was salad, bread, dessert, soda and water.
The food was good, very good.
The price is small, six bucks. Nowhere else will anyone get a good lunch that cheap.
But the food, as good as it is, was a vehicle to lure community members in and get to know the men and women whose military service has kept America free.
VFW Post Commander Jerry Lynch said it’s one way for the post to become better known in the community.
But on this Thursday, the day before Veterans Day, the day America celebrates the sacrifices of those who served, those who came home and those who didn’t, the only stranger was a reporter who was welcomed with open arms.
The atmosphere was festive. And it should be. The vets were home, in a peaceful place, in each others company and out of danger.
The vets who come every Thursday look forward to it.
The oldest now are the Vietnam vets. Most of the World War II guys are gone. And the Korean War guys are aging quickly, now well into their 80s or early 90s if they are not already deceased.
The youngest are from Iraq and Afghanistan.
One of those was Brian Donato, 35, who served two tours in Iraq as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps.
He brought his curly-headed daughter Savannah, 2 1/2, to the lunch.
She ran around hiding behind chairs and entertaining some of the old timers.
Savannah was too young and innocent to know the horrors the vets had experienced in war and too young and innocent to know the evil in the world that spawns war.
But she brought smiles and joy to the room.
To Savannah, the vets were friendly old men who would smile and play with her like grandfathers.
But the veterans all know the evil of war — the death and mayhem.
Donato was based in Alanbar Province in Iraq. His unit was embedded with the Iraqi police and army.
They handled route security.
“The bulk of what we saw were IEDs (improvised explosive devices),” he said.
And they were attacked by at least one suicide vehicle.
The IEDs killed many American soldiers and shattered the bodies of many more who survived and are now, if they are lucky enough, walking around on artificial legs or picking cans off shelves with artificial arms.
Some are permanently stuck in wheelchairs and some have sustained serious brain injuries that limit their ability to communicate.
And some soldiers never got a physical injury but the trauma of seeing friends killed and the absolute terror of war disturbs the psyches of many.
Another younger vet is Shane Rioux. He was a member of the Massachusetts National Guard and retired in 2007.
His wife, Tanya Rioux, was scheduled as the featured speaker at Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Pavilion in South Attleboro.
Shane Rioux was deployed to Bosnia and Iraq.
He was a sergeant and one of the leaders of the personal security detachment for the U.S. ambassador to Iraq.
The embassy was located in the former palace of Iraq dictator Saddam Hussein.
One of Rioux’s scariest moments was when a rocket landed near where his company was engaged in physical training.
One of the soldiers was hit, a North Attleboro resident whose name was not revealed, and as medics worked on him, Rioux kept talking to him so he wouldn’t go into shock.
And suddenly the soldier blurted out, “Just shut up and get me to the cash (combat support hospital),” which made Rioux laugh in a very stressful situation.
The medics saved the injured man’s leg but he needs special shoes supplied by the Veterans Administration.
‘It still hurts’
Robert Ream, 74, was nursing a well bandaged finger on his left hand, which was chewed up by a router.
He said the machine took a chunk out of it.
“It still hurts,” he said.
Ream is a Vietnam veteran. He joined the Army in 1966 and spent one tour in-country from September 1968 to September 1969.
He got married one week before he was deployed.
His young wife didn’t know if she’d ever see him again, so many died in that war-torn land.
To date 58,195 names of the dead are enshrined on The Wall in Washington, D.C.
Ream was stationed in the Central Highlands and his mission was dangerous.
His job was basically to spy on the Viet Cong and and the North Vietnamese Army.
He was part of two-man team who crawled deep into the jungle to find out what the enemy was up to.
“I did a whole bunch of stuff,” Ream said, “none of which I’d care to do again.”
He said he would sometimes creep as close as 5 or 6 feet from the enemy.
“I’ve been as close as from me to him,” he said, pointing to someone just a few feet away.
In that situation silence is golden.
He was also a “tunnel rat.”
Armed with a with a 45-caliber handgun and a flashlight, Ream would crawl into tunnels the VC used as hiding places.
After he went in a buddy would stand guard at the hole so the enemy wouldn’t dive in after him and kill him.
“I did that a couple of times,” Ream said.
The closest he came to death was when a rocket landed near him and blew him into the air.
He escaped with some bruises, sprained muscles and a terrifying memory.
“It scared the (expletive) out of me,” he said.
Ream said he and his dad both served in Vietnam and both were made sick by a chemical known as Agent Orange, an herbicide and defoliant the U.S. military used to clear the jungle and root out the enemy.
He suffers from diabetes and heart trouble as a result of the poison.
“My doctor said I was either a cat (with nine lives) in a previous life or I’ve led a charmed life,” Ream said.
Soldiers in Vietnam learned not to get too close emotionally to others because they could be here today and gone tomorrow.
“I lost a lot of friends. We’d watch each other’s back, but at the same time you learned to keep your distance,” he said.
When Ream got home he brought the war along, as so many soldiers do.
“I’d get nightmares,” Ream said. “It took a while before I could sleep with my wife because I thrashed around a lot.”
Marty Clapp who has a cane to help him walk, was another Vietnam vet enjoying lunch and the companionship of other veterans.
He’s originally from Mansfield and graduated from Mansfield High in 1961.
“One of my best friends, James Albertini, got killed over there,” he said.
He served in-country from June 1968 to June 1969.
Clapp was sent to Vietnam during Phase II of the Tet Offensive, a massive attack by the North on South Vietnam that began in January of 1968.
The attack came as surprise and Clapp blamed intelligence failures for the deaths of many.
He said one of the scariest moments was his arrival in-country.
The C-130 which was bringing him in got hit by shrapnel and caught fire. The pilot managed to land the plane and the 40 soldiers on board, all new to the war, were able to escape, he said.
The landing was confused and dangerous.
“Still to this day I don’t know where I landed,” Clapp said.
Like Ream, he carries scars from the war including diabetes caused by Agent Orange.
Clapp has to wear special shoes made for diabetic patients.
He gets two pair a year from the VA.
The name on them is Nike, but they were made in Vietnam — one more reminder of an experience he will never forget.
Another is a lighter Clapp carries to this day.
He had it engraved in Vietnam with the dates of his service and a map on the back.
If it could talk what would it say.