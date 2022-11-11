ATTLEBORO — Navy veteran Ron Tyler was keeping a close eye on the angel hair pasta, making sure it didn’t get overcooked Thursday morning at the VFW Post on Park Street.

Tyler was helping prepare lunch for veterans and maybe a few strangers who, it was hoped, would stop in after reading the sign out front: “Lunch with a Vet Every Thursday From 11:30 to 1.”

