Most of us think of Santa Claus as a “right jolly old elf,” as described by Clement C. Moore in his poem “A Visit From St. Nicholas” also known as “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
We think of him wearing a red suit and sporting a flowing pure white beard.
But the truth is, Santa takes many forms, young and old, tall and short, thin and chubby, bearded and clean shaven, male and female.
And Santa brings joy to more than children. In whatever form Santa appears, there are gifts for all.
At Attleboro High School, he took the form of a 17-year-old student named Jack Sweeney and some of his classmates who have a friend named Antonio Coelho.
Tony, as he’s known to one and all, is one of the school’s custodians who keeps the place clean and neat after 1,700 people go traipsing through it every day.
All that foot traffic makes the job an especially difficult task in winter, with sand and salt and snow and mud, etc., being tracked everywhere.
But Tony always goes about his tasks with a smile on his face and a friendly greeting for everyone, Jack said.
That’s a gift Tony gives every day and who knows how many days have been brightened because of it.
So Jack decided it was time to give back.
“I feel like I just wanted to do something good for him,” Jack, the son of Marcia and Jim Sweeney of Bridget Way, said. “A lot of people like him and have a lot of respect for what he does.”
So one day shortly before Christmas, Jack asked Tony what he’d like for the big day and Tony said he didn’t need anything.
But Jack pressed by asking him what he wanted from Santa and finally Tony, who’s worked at the school for about 25 years, said he could use a new pair of boots.
So Jack got busy raising cash from other Santas in the form of his teenage friends and with the help of $100 they contributed and a discount procured from a friend who works at a Bob’s Store, Tony was presented with a new pair of Timberland boots as he made his usual rounds in the cafeteria on Thursday, the first day back at school after Christmas vacation.
He was overwhelmed.
“I choked up a little,” Tony said.
He said Jack was like a son.
And Tony’s wife, Suzana Rodrigues, who’s also a custodian, was presented a candle.
AHS principal Bill Runey said the gifts from his students shows the school’s positive spirit.
“I’m really proud of Jack and his classmates,” he said in an emailed comment to The Sun Chronicle. “They truly show Blue Pride lives here through this random act of kindness.”
And so ends the Christmas season and as Santa said in Moore’s poem
“Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”
