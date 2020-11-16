The winds were brisk and temperatures on the chilly side, but that didn’t stop more than 75 people turning out Saturday to help clean up Attleboro.
The cleanup was organized by the Keep Attleboro Beautiful group, who were joined by a smaller group of volunteers formed by liquor store owners called Pick Up Attleboro.
The cleanup, which collected 63 bags of trash, came three days before the Attleboro City Council holds a public hearing on Mayor Paul Heroux’s proposal to ban the sale of nip bottles, which are now make up a good part of litter found throughout the city.
Heroux’s proposal would ban the sale of 50-ml. bottles of alcohol, which are a big part of liquor store sales.
Liquor store owners and distributors object to the move, saying it would hurt their sales as buyers of the nips would simply go to a neighboring town or Rhode Island for the nips.
But discarded plastic nip bottles have become a major source of complaints by residents as they are found everywhere — on streets, sidewalks, parks, along waterways and even tossed from passing vehicles on homeowners’ front yards.
Heroux said banning the sale of the bottles would go a long way in reducing that type of litter.
Nip bottles are exempt from the state’s 5-cent bottle deposit.
The annual cleanup, which usually takes place in the springtime, could not go forth this year due to the coronavirus. Saturday’s volunteers were encouraged to maintain social distancing while wearing face masks and gloves.
While the cleanup volunteers found a high number of nip bottles among what one volunteer called “the usual offenders” of litter, Keep Attleboro Beautiful executive director Laurie Drucker said she had seen more of the items that are usually dumped in the woods, such as mattresses, couches and chairs.
Even as this was distressing to Drucker, she said she was “absolutely amazed” by the dedication of the cleanup volunteers.
“I’m always amazed by the good-heartedness of the city to come out on a chilly November day and volunteer their time,” she said.
Among the volunteers were members of the Northeast Generals junior hockey team.
There were approximately a dozen locations for the cleanup to focus on, such as the downtown Attleboro area, Read and Locust streets, and Highland Avenue, which was where Keep Attleboro Beautiful treasurer Jane Carey and her son Eric, both of Attleboro, put forth their efforts.
“It makes me think how lazy people are — it’s mostly stuff where you couldn’t wait five minutes to go home?” Eric Carey mused.
Along a stretch of the Ten Mile River in the downtown area, three members of the Ten Mile River Watershed Council – Alex Kemp of Pawtucket, Keith Gonsalves of Riverside, R.I., and William Luther of Seekonk — dug out a large piece of a birch tree and a discolored rubber duckie.
But, they said, the amount of litter the men recovered was less than they expected to find.
“It was nice to just come out and be responsible and do something productive,” Gonsalves said.
