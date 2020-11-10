FOXBORO
Timmy, 4, and his sister Peyton, 6, are too young to know what war is.
And even when they get older and become acquainted with the history of the wars this nation has endured to keep its freedom and to set others free, they may never know war’s true tragedy and hellish horror unless they are in one.
Ultimately, war is known only to those who have survived it, and they generally speak little of it.
It’s the dead who speak the loudest.
Timmy and Peyton are from Walpole.
They and their nanny stopped on South Street to visit Ralph Bennett Monday afternoon when they spotted his military display, which included a restored truck, weapons, flags and a sign that thanked veterans.
Bennett, 73, is a veteran of the Vietnam War, a war aimed at stemming the spread of communism.
For America, that war lasted from 1964 to 1975 and killed 58,220 of her sons and daughters.
Bennett joined the Army after dropping out of Millis High School, he said.
For two years, 1966 and 1967 he was a mechanic for, and a door-gunner in, a Huey helicopter. It was part of a helicopter recovery unit, the Army’s 605th Aviation Support Co. based in Phu Loi, about 30 miles north of Saigon.
The war was growing in ferocity at that time.
The nanny didn’t want her name used, but said she and her charges came to thank Bennett for his service, and so the little ones did with wide innocent eyes, souls unblemished and hearts and minds unscarred.
She explained to them that their freedoms, which one day they will come to cherish at a much deeper level than they do now, have been preserved by people like Ralph Bennett.
“Thank you Ralph,” they said in soft shy voices.
Bennett’s become a historian of sorts and has accumulated a collection of artifacts to help tell his story and the story of others who served in Vietnam and other wars.
The centerpiece of his collection is a “mechanic’s service truck,” which he acquired from the city of Taunton about 12 years ago.
It’s a Dodge Power Wagon made in 1963, one of only about 1,400. It’s military grade with a “combat chassis,” he said.
Thousands of others were made for civilian use, but this one was made for the Army.
They are few and far between.
Bennett spent three years restoring it.
Now he uses it to display the remnants of war, from weapons to helmets to photos.
The photos are extra-special.
Fate miraculously intervened to save them from a dumpster.
At one point they were taken to a printer for publication, but the business went belly up and was abandoned, the pictures were to be trashed.
A guy cleaning the business found them and contacted Bennett, who was glad to take them. And as luck, fate, or the ghosts of dead soldiers would have it, they included one of him.
He’s hard to see, but the double rotor Huey helicopter lifting a disabled chopper is not.
Bennett knows the tiny figure in the photo is him because the back of it is dated and labeled, and he was there at that spot more than 50 years ago, a period of time no doubt incomprehensible to Timmy and Peyton.
Saving wrecked helicopters was Bennett’s job.
He and his crew were flown into crash sites in their own Hueys to attach lines to downed helicopters so the big choppers could lift them out and take them back to the base for repair or salvage.
Bennett and his crew were like a medical team for helicopters.
They followed teams taking the wounded, dead and dying away.
Doors to the tool boxes in Bennett’s truck are autographed by other Vietnam veterans he has run into over the years while traveling the country to car and truck shows and ceremonies for veterans.
It’s his own personal wall of honor.
Brothers-in-arms all.
They share a special bond, one only they can know.
They survived and went on to live their lives with memories of war seared in their psyches.
As for Bennett, he was a call firefighter in Foxboro for 26 years.
Like many of his brothers and sisters-in-arms, Bennett has visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., otherwise known as The Wall, and brought his display to its smaller traveling version.
“Unfortunately one of my buddies is on that wall,” he said in a matter of fact way, covering a wound the years have cauterized.
He wasn’t killed at a “hot LZ (landing zone)” where the enemy was attacking as Bennett and his crew were reclaiming a downed chopper.
His friend was killed in the supposed safety of the base by a sniper shooting in from outside.
“I was standing right next to him,” Bennett said. “It could have been me.”
Vietnam was a war unlike some others.
The enemy was everywhere.
A local Vietnamese man, a barber who cut hair on the base, was one, he said.
He cut their hair during the day, but was assigned to cut their throats at night.
He was killed during an attack on the base and they found his body outside the next day.
Bennett has the implements of his war and others, including a bayonet from World War I.
Bayonets are the long knives attached to the ends of rifles soldiers carried when they “went over the top.” More often than not they were mowed down by intense machine gun fire in an horrendous war of attrition.
That war was also known as The Great War.
It ended at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918 after the deaths of millions in rat-infested, bloody trenches snaking along opposing fronts held by the Allies and Germany, with a “no man’s land” lying between.
It was the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
It was hoped The Great War was “the war to end all war,” but it wasn’t.
At first, Nov. 11 was known as Armistice Day.
Now it’s known as Veterans Day, the day we honor all veterans of all wars.
One of the few left from World War II stopped by the display, Bennett said.
“He’s 96 or 97 now,” he said. “There aren’t many left. He was tickled pink to see this.”
It must have been like stepping back into the past for him, into those dark days, the spring of his life, when he didn’t know if he would live or die, and memories of his brothers-in-arms flooded back, most, if not all dead now, while the nation and its freedom live on.
Who knows what memories Timmy and Peyton may possess when they are 96 or 97, and may they live so long and be happy.
Hopefully they will have no memories of war and hopefully they will still be saying, “thank you Ralph Bennett.”
