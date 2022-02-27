Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the escalation of attacks on its cities has hit home for at least one local resident who fears for her relatives’ lives.
Elena Dumanis, who is originally from Dnipro, Ukraine, and now lives in Foxboro, has been tracking the fast-moving events through her cousin who lives in Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine.
On Saturday, her cousin sent photos of a missile that struck a street in that city.
“Luckily it did not explode,” Dumanis said. It remained lodged in the street.
Dumanis came to the United States when her parents decided to immigrate from the former Soviet Union in 1976.
“Ukraine is at war with Russian invaders. Russia calls it a special operation to ‘liberate Ukrainian people from Nazis’ who are ruling Ukraine, but the president of Ukraine (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) is Jewish,” Dumanis said.
“They are lying about not hitting civilian targets,” she said. “Russia took control of a maternity ward near Kyiv and are using women and newborns as a human shield.”
Dumanis is getting updated messages from both her relatives and friends in Ukraine.
She said people in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, and Kharkiv are constantly running to bomb shelters.
She said Russian President Vladimir Putin did not expect such resistance and he did not expect for it to take more than one to four days to take over the entire country.
“They encircled big cities and tried to take over,” she said. “They sent in saboteurs to shoot and mark roofs of the buildings to mark them as targets for bombing.”
She said she cannot believe that such a thing could happen so quickly.
“Eighty one years ago Kyiv was bombed at 4 a.m. during World War II and now Putin did it at 5 a.m., bombing airports and military targets. If he is not stopped, Ukraine will not be his last occupied country,” Dumanis said.
“He is openly threatening countries not to get involved militarily or they will see something that has not been seen before. A few days before the invasion Putin gave a speech that Ukraine never really existed, it is all creation of Lenin and Bolshevik’s party during the Revolution of 1917. That it was all part of Russia. Kyiv existed before Moscow,” Dumanis said.
She said Ukrainians are strong, patriotic, peace-loving people who just want to be left alone and be independent of Russia’s control.
“They do not need to be ‘saved’ by Russia. They want to be independent and decide by themselves if they want to be close to the West and if they want to join NATO,” Dumanis said.
Dumanis said people in the United States and elsewhere can help the people of Ukraine by donating to reliable organizations.