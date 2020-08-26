MANSFIELD
Under a cool, late summer sky, they gathered to remember.
The parents of service members fallen in the global War on Terror told the stories of their sons’ lives and deaths.
Others reflected silently. Some just stood and wept before the Fallen Heroes Memorial Flag.
While the flag — fashioned out of more than 7,000 dog tags representing American military casualties from Sept. 11, 2001 to last December — has been on display at the town’s public safety complex since Monday, Wednesday evening saw a formal opening ceremony.
It began with a mournful skirl of bagpipes, welcoming the 50 or so audience members to hear speakers — all Gold Star parents — talk about the flag and what it means to them.
Veterans and Athletes United, the organization that created the moving memorial, partnered with the Mansfield Field of Honor Committee to bring the exhibit to town. Jeri Rumsis, the Field of Honor chairwoman, has said they brought the 28-foot wide, 6-foot tall memorial because it is too easy to forget that service members are still fighting in the War on Terror.
She welcomed the speakers, including Town Manager Kevin Dumas, who said it “means a tremendous amount that even in the current circumstances of COVID, we are able to come together” to honor veterans.
Even as the formal welcome began, outside events intruded on what some of the speakers said. Mary Ellen Callahan of Hanson, whose Marine son died in Iraq in 2007, said she hesitated before coming to Wednesday’s ceremonies.
“I pray that my son’s life and all the other lives of these fallen heroes were not in vain,” she said. “That all those whose hearts are hardened in heat will soften.”
Stephen Xairhos of West Barnstable, whose son, Marine Cpl. Nicholas G. Xairhos was mortally wounded by and IED in Afghanistan in 2008, told the audience that, “our nation that they gave their lives for needs their help again. Our beautiful flag, our national anthem, and our country are under attack.”
Quoting U.S. Navy Adm. William McRaven, Xairhos said, “We must have common bond and that symbol is the American flag.”
Paul Monti of Raynham’s son Jared, 30, was an Army sergeant who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor after he was killed trying to rescue a fellow soldier during a desperate hilltop firefight in Afghanistan in 2006.
Monti asked members of the audience to identify the dog tags on the flag that belonged to white soldiers, or Black soldiers or Democrats and Republicans.
“No volunteers?” he asked, and then answered his own question: “They only know that the guy in the foxhole with them had his back.”
Monti told the crowd, “Please respect each other, respect your country, respect your flag and respect each other. That’s all they asked.”
After the ceremony, Mike Trowbridge of Mansfield searched the flag for a dog tag with one name in particular.
Corey Shea was a 21-year-old Mansfield High School graduate who was killed in a so-called friendly fire incident in Afghanistan in 2008.
“I was on the school committee at the time when they had the funeral,” Trowbridge recalled. “It was a very solemn thing to see all those kids lined up on either side of the street.”
Of the flag display he said, “You can’t give anymore of yourself than these people did. This is a sign of respect.”
And the pipes played again.
