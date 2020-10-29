As if Tuesday’s election wasn’t confusing enough, the race for Norfolk County sheriff features two candidates with the same last name.
Democratic candidate Patrick McDermott of Quincy is trying to unseat Sheriff Jerry McDermott, R-Westwood. They are not related.
Jerry McDermott was appointed to the office by Gov. Baker in December 2018. Early that year, he had been appointed as chief of staff in the Massachusetts Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance in the Baker administration.
McDermott previously served on the Boston City Council and as the executive director of South Shore Habitat for Humanity. He also served as an aide to Sen. Scott Brown and Congressman Joseph Kennedy II, and worked in community relations and economic development for Eversource.
For the past 18 years, Patrick McDermott has served the 28 cities and towns of Norfolk County as the registrar of probate.
He says that, in that job, he has worked to improve services and efficiency in the Probate and Family Court, and adds he also has worked with community organizations to increase education and awareness, help victims of domestic violence, and provide new avenues for county residents to engage with the courts.
He has announced one of his top priorities if elected is to help young people avoid jail time and become productive members of their communities.
“Many of the people who end up in the Norfolk County Correctional Facility are young and first-time offenders,” McDermott said. “I believe we can change that path through early intervention, education and positive experiences” along with continued support after release.
He pledged to begin a comprehensive revision of the department’s programming and outreach to youth, including expanding camps and partnerships with community youth organizations, and initiate mentoring.
He also vows to increase partnerships with non-profits, unions, trade schools, and community colleges to provide skills to inmates to increase successful reentry and reduce recidivism.
McDermott has been endorsed for sheriff by 17 labor unions, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey, and Norfolk County Treasurer and former senator James Timilty.
The incumbent
Sheriff McDermott says that “through re-prioritizing, we were able to balance the budget for the first time in nearly seven years.”
A budget review was one of the incumbent’s first priorities since taking office two years ago and resulted in an 11% reduction in spending for fiscal year 2020, he said.
“This was accomplished by reducing the number of administrative positions and salaries, a reduction of professional services contracts, and deferring nonessential purchases,” McDermott said.
The sheriff’s office also saved $150,000 in utilities through an energy management project that includes solar panels, water conservation, and energy efficient lighting, he said.
The incumbent said he is implementing training to prepare his staff to better recognize and respond to inmate mental health disorder symptoms.
“The makeup of today’s inmate population is vastly different than it was ten, five, even two years ago,” he said. “It’s essential that we adjust our operational philosophies so that we can better supervise and care for the men and women in our custody.”
On Wednesday, he welcomed Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito to the Norfolk County Correctional Center to showcase how the facility is being retrofitted to create a deinstitutionalized housing environment for women.
Polito also was introduced to representatives of several community-based agencies, including DOVE (Domestic Violence Ended) and the New England Wildlife Center, that will be partnering with the sheriff’s office to provide individualized re-entry services.
