NORTH ATTLEBORO — It all came down to a thumb drive.
Town officials are saying a corrupted memory stick, part of the gear associated with a new set of ballot tabulating machines, was responsible for the delay in totaling votes in Tuesday’s election, a delay that stretched well into Wednesday.
Town Manager Michael Borg wanted to reassure voters, however, that “everyone who voted, their vote will be counted.”
But the delay frustrated many on Tuesday night.
Keith Lapointe, president of the town council, said in an email to The Sun Chronicle that he was “certainly disappointed by the delay in getting election results. Voters put their time into voting and the candidates have committed months of hard work to their campaigns. Delayed results are stressful for all involved.”
Town officials say they are sure a similar glitch won’t happen again. But something akin to it did happen before.
The new technology included 11 voting machines purchased in February from the town’s longtime vendor of such devices, Nebraska-based ES&S, at a cost of $75,000.
It was the source of another delay during their first official use in the Sept. 1 state primary election. One of the machines jammed when ballots were fed into it, Borg said. A field representative from ES&S was on hand to fix that issue and results were available after midnight.
After that experience, election officials made sure the machines were tested in late October. In fact, the testing date was posted on the town website and citizens were invited to observe the process. Borg said the machines worked properly.
However, on Tuesday night, an entirely new problem cropped up, town officials say.
When election workers tried to download numbers from a memory stick used to record the choices of some 10,000 early voters, it could not be read. By state law, those early votes could not be tallied before Election Day.
“It was corrupted or overwritten,” Borg said, adding that town officials are still working with the manufacturer to find out why.
Patricia Dolan, administrative secretary to the town’s election commission, had insisted that a technical representative from ES&S be on hand Tuesday night just in case there were problems, but a fix proved difficult.
“It was a strange situation,” Dolan said.
Consulting with the state, the advice was to re-scan the early votes. In fact, that counting is still underway, since the state is allowing mail-in votes — as long as they were postmarked by Election Day — to be counted as long as they are received by Friday.
Dolan and her team had worked until 3 a.m. Wednesday on the problem, but by 1:30 a.m. the group of candidates hoping for the results had grown weary of the wait.
Adam Scanlon, the Democrat who eventually was declared the winner in the race for state representative, said he told his supporters, “It’s late enough, let’s go home,” he recalled Thursday. He said they weren’t told to go home by election workers.
John Simmons, a member of the town council and the losing candidate in the House race, praised the efforts of the poll workers.
“Having served as an election commissioner in North Attleboro, I understand the amount of work that goes into holding an election,” the Republican said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “With an unprecedented turnout, mail-in ballots and early voting, I want to thank the elections office in North Attleboro for their hard work and dedication.”
Dolan also said there was no delay getting the voting machines back to town hall from the polls at North Attleboro High School Tuesday night. She got back to town hall by 10 p.m. with the memory sticks and the Department of Public Works truck with the machines following.
“One of the poll workers called me today,” Dolan said, “upset because they thought they had done something wrong at the polls.” They had not, she said.
“I apologize that it happened twice,” Dolan said Thursday. “We had two large elections and we are still getting used to (the new machines).”
Turnout was heavy in town, as it was across the state. Dolan put it at 16,203, or about 73 percent. She said the percentage was slightly higher in 2016, at 77 percent, but in terms of raw numbers Tuesday’s was larger.
Borg said the number of ballots, however, “won’t change the outcome.” All the town’s physical paper ballots are secure.
The next time the machines will be used is in April for the annual town election. “We are going to be better prepared,” Borg said, emphasizing officials want people “to know we have results as soon as we can.”
Borg said an “after-action report” for town officials on Monday will tackle the issues raised by Tuesday’s events.
By that time, too, the final results of the election, including the tabulation of late-arriving mail-in ballots, should be available at last.
A clearly frustrated Dolan said Thursday, “We wanted to make sure with the size of this election we didn’t have a screw-up. We did, unfortunately.”
