NORTH ATTLEBORO — With two members of the body locked in a campaign for state representative, politics could easily have spilled over into town council deliberations.
That didn’t happen. And for that, both councilors — the winner and the loser — drew praise from their colleagues at Monday night’s first post-election meeting of the council.
Democrat Adam Scanlon topped fellow councilor and GOP candidate John Simmons in Nov. 3rd’s election for the 14th Bristol House District. The seat has been held for more than 20 years by state Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro, who announced in March that she would not be seeking another term.
Council President Keith Lapointe told the meeting — held online due to the state’s limits on public gatherings — that he had concerns that the campaign for the House seat “might drift into council meetings. But that didn’t happen.”
Vice President Justin Paré agreed. “You set a model for campaigns,” he told his colleagues. “Thanks for your willingness to serve.”
Lapointe said the campaign run by both men “was a model of the culture we have developed in this town government.” He added, “It’s a pillar of how we will move forward as a community.”
Lapointe also noted the 78 percent turnout in the election and, joined by other councilors, thanked all those who had volunteered on Election Day, which was marred by some technical issues with new voting machines that delayed a final tally.
Town Manager Michael Borg said an “after-action report” on the election was held to identify any problems that arose and procedures will be put in place to deal with them.
Scanlon has said he plans to resign from the council following the upcoming tax classification hearing on Nov. 23. Under the town charter, one of the runners up in last June’s council election can be named to serve out his unexpired term, which ends in July.
Which one of the 10 unsuccessful candidates will accept the post had not been officially announced as of Wednesday.
