Can you tell me how to get to “Chesnut St.?”
Well, no, not really. That’s because it exists only on the detour signs around the ongoing Chestnut Street bridge replacement project in North Attleboro, thanks to a subcontractor who, as Public Works Director Mark Hollowell joked, “didn’t use spellcheck.”
The temporary signs — orange with black lettering — have been erected around the work site to warn motorists that the road between East Street and Route 1 (East Washington Street) is closed. The signs with the dropped “t” in “Chestnut” have raised a few eyebrows, Hollowell said.
“We heard about it the day after they went in” earlier this fall, he said. A subcontractor for Northern Construction of Palmer, the company contracted for the $2.3 million replacement project, was hired to create the signs and put them up.
“We did point it out,” Hollowell said. “If we had done it we would have replaced it.”
But for the brief time the project will last — the replacement work is scheduled to take about three months — it’s not worth it to fix the error.
“I was going to go after it with a Sharpie, but they were a little high for me,” Hollowell said in jest.
The Chestnut Street Bridge was built before the Civil War and reconstructed around the turn of the last century. A state inspection in May of 2018 cited heavy rusting of the span’s steel beams and cracks and voids in the concrete. It also noted bridge traffic was restricted to 10 tons.
Hollowell said the project is going well, with power lines and utilities moved, sewer lines to be shifted soon and the replacement work to “get underway in earnest next week.”
