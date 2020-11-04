NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Statehouse seat that has been in Republican hands for nearly 40 years — in the same family in fact — was still up for grabs early Wednesday morning as the town with the largest share of the vote was still tabulating results.
Members of the town council, Democrat Adam Scanlon and Republican John Simmons, were running to represent the 14th Bristol District, which includes North Attleboro and parts of Attleboro and Mansfield, one of just eight open House seats in this year’s state elections.
Mansfield’s two precincts in the 14th went for Scanlon, 2,531 to 1,820. In Attleboro’s one precinct, it was Scanlon 1,118-782. North Attleboro, which encompasses most of the district with 22,153 registered, had not reported vote totals as of The Sun Chronicle’s press time. The election office cited technical issues with one of the town’s voting machines.
State Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro, announced in March that she would not be seeking an 11th term on Beacon Hill. Poirier had succeeded her husband Kevin, who had held the seat from 1977 to 1999, when he resigned to take a post as director of development at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. Kevin Porirer
Scanlon, 24, who works for a Boston non-profiit, and Simmons, 45, a local attorney, are both members of the town’s first town council following the town’s change of government under its new charter.
Scanlon eked out a narrow victory in September’s primary over Patrick Reynolds, a former selectman. Simmons had to jump into the race in early September after the declared GOP candidate, Michael Lennox (also a council member), dropped out due to health issues.
Both men had to forgo the usual staples of local electioneering due to the coronavirus pandemic — shaking hands and hosting coffees — and rely largely on social media and piling up endorsements from local supporters as well as statewide figures and organizations.
Scanlon could point to the backing of former Gov. Michael Dukakis, who had been his professor at Northeastern University, U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III, as well as a variety of labor and liberal groups. Simmons won the backing of Poirier as well as Gov. Charlie Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.