MANSFIELD — It’s not a town where it would seem some families might worry where their next meal will come from.
With tidy green commons, a busy downtown and median home prices just over $700,000, Mansfield — a town of 24,000 — is a picture of suburban prosperity.
But for at least some residents, that picture masks an issue of food insecurity that has persisted through the pandemic and on into a time of inflation-driven rising costs.
“The number of households has gone up post Covid and the amount of food the clients take has significantly increased,” says Chrissy Goldman, publicity coordinator for Our Daily Bread, the town’s all-volunteer food pantry, which turns 25 this year.
“We expect that people will continue to choose larger quantities of food,” she said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
- 365 Households have registered with the pantry.
- Almost 1,000 different people were served during the year.
- Almost 30,000 bags of food were distributed last year.
- There were more than 5,000 visits to the food pantry.
- And most clients visit the pantry twice a month or more.
While some food banks have faced supply shortages of specific items, Goldman said that has not been an issue in Mansfield so far.
“We have supplemented any supply chain issues with gift cards when specific foods have not been available,” she said.
The pantry is next to the Congregational Church on West Street and gets a lot of its support from the community. A recent Family Fun Night in the downtown brought a good turnout to the pantry’s booth, Goldman said.
The pantry gets some items from the Greater Boston Food Bank, which supplies pantries around the area, as well as donations from volunteers.
“We buy some from monetary donations,” Goldman said in an interview, “and we make weekly runs to local supermarkets, particularly things that are perishable, milk and meat and so on.”
The pantry moved to a drive-through model during the pandemic, providing prepackaged bags of groceries for families as volunteers maintained social distancing.
In the last two months, Our Daily Bread is letting families have some more options. “A volunteer helps you choose and lays the bag in your car. It’s very much a shopping experience,” Goldman said.
The pantry is open for regular drop-in distribution on Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. The pantry also offers food pickup on Thursdays, which requires pre-ordering groceries.
