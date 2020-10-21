REHOBOTH — It’s one of the few area communities where town hall offices are still closed in the wake of the pandemic shutdown, but that doesn’t appear to have hindered in-person early voting.
According to Laura Schwall, town clerk, there were 880 in-person early voters from Saturday, when it began, to Wednesday afternoon.
“We have also mailed out 4,600-plus absentee or mail-in ballots; receiving 2,200 voted ballots back either via US Mail or the drop box outside of town hall,” she said in an email.
Schwall also said the process is going smoothly.
“Short lines,” she said. “Voters are processed quickly through a safe and secure election environment. Voters are showing up well prepared, thanks to several mailers sent out from the clerk’s office.”
Those mailers included detailed instructions for early and mail-in voting and a map showing where to go to the polls at Palmer River Elementary School on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Even though town hall is closed, citizens can vote early in person through Oct. 30 by going to the handicapped entrance at the rear of the building. Voting hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The voters and election workers are wearing their masks and keeping socially distant at all times,” Schwall said.
She noted that in the 2016 election, Rehoboth had 81% voter participation, or 6,977 voters, with 5,228 in person on Election Day and 1,749 in-person early voting. That included 245 absentee ballots in the 5,228 total.
As of Wednesday, the town had 9,990 registered voters.
“We have already received and accepted 2,200 mail-in ballots from the voters and 880 voters voted early in-person. We are looking forward to seeing a lot more voters during the next week or so,” the clerk wrote.
The deadline to register to vote in this year’s presidential election is 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
Citizens can register online at www.RegisterToVoteMA.com or at town hall from 2-4 p.m. or 7-8 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.