SEEKONK
A local 6-year-old girl with aspirations of becoming a firefighter was treated to a special birthday this month.
Sarah DelGizzi has wanted to be a firefighter for at least three years now, according to her mother.
“This is her third year having a fire engine birthday party theme and she loves Marshall, the fire pup from Paw Patrol,” Jessica DelGizzi said. “We ordered a doughnut cake in the shape of a fire engine and planned a party. Our plans were squashed due to COVID-19.
“You can imagine this is difficult for a 6-year-old to understand that her friends and family can’t come over to celebrate,” DelGizzi added.
That’s when the Seekonk Fire Department and firefighter/paramedic Tim Goodwin stepped in.
“He set up a rolling parade with rescues, a fire engine and police car followed by family and friends’ decorated cars,” DelGizzi said. “Neighbors came out of their homes and and watched from their yards. They made her day! She was shy, but so happy that they came to her birthday! We were so grateful for this selfless act of kindness.
“Coming from a nurse and firefighter household, Sarah is watching us work throughout this pandemic as essential personnel. It sure was a bright spot in an uncertain world. We can’t wait to visit the station again in a few months to thank the first responders in person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.