If you see a man in a Santa hat playing a ukulele outside the CVS on Bakers Corner in Seekonk some day this week, don’t be alarmed.
It’s not a pandemic-induced pre-Christmas mirage.
It’s Ukulele Bill.
Bill (Bill Whiteley, as he’s known in his off hours) has been strumming his little four-stringed instrument on busy Newman Avenue for a rolling audience of motorists and passengers for months now.
“I have a love of music, and I wanted to stay in contact with the public. By playing out there I got a lot of fans,” Whiteley says. That’s not all he got.
He gained a Facebook page and a fan club (70 members and counting) whose participants had sweatshirts made — but most of all, the enjoyment he gets from the reactions of people driving by.
Whiteley, 73, grew up in Seekonk and worked for Pawtucket Savings and Trust and later for its successor, Attleboro Savings Bank, until he retired in 2004.
But music has always been a passion. He played guitar for 20 years, along with piano, saxophone and clarinet.
Then, a couple of years ago, Seekonk Public Library was offering a session for people who wanted to play ukulele. With his musical background, Whiteley picked the instrument up quickly.
He volunteered to play at nursing homes and assisted living sites, but without family nearby (he has a brother in Florida), he had some extra time on his hands.
And bustling Bakers Corner — with a traffic light and a raised sidewalk — provided a ready-made stage.
His schedule varies but he’s out there at Bakers Corner there most days.
Bill’s set list tends to gravitate towards rock hits of the ‘50s and early ‘60s and, he says, “I’m big with the kids. Kids will dance in their seats,” as they ride by, he says. “It’s like they never heard of rock ‘n roll.”
“I got my own fan club and it started taking off,” on social media, he said. At least that’s what people tell him. Whiteley doesn’t own a computer or smartphone.
His fans put together a Christmas card for him as well, displayed on the Ukulele Bill Facebook page. As one commenter said, Bill plays “and sings to the cars sitting at the light or just passing by. Doesn’t want anything but just brings cheer during these very trying times. Gives me a warm and fuzzy feeling every time I see him.”
The onset of winter isn’t stopping Bill. “I’ll dress up warmer,” he says, and maybe limit his sets to 10 or 15 minutes. “I still go out to the corner whenever I can.”
And he keeps true to his motto, “Keep a song in your heart.”
