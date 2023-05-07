Every Friday morning, a coffee cart makes its way down the halls at Seekonk High School, stopping at classrooms to give teachers a chance to purchase a cup.

The cart is just one of many ways that students at the Seekonk Transitions Academy have been able to practice important life skills since the program first opened its doors at Seekonk High in July.

