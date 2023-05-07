Every Friday morning, a coffee cart makes its way down the halls at Seekonk High School, stopping at classrooms to give teachers a chance to purchase a cup.
The cart is just one of many ways that students at the Seekonk Transitions Academy have been able to practice important life skills since the program first opened its doors at Seekonk High in July.
The transitions academy serves Seekonk students ages 18-22 with disabilities who need additional support in their adjustment to independence and adulthood.
Students have been able to get exposure to workplace environments by getting a number of job placements at area businesses such as Angels’ Care Closet and Stony Creek Farm, as well as Seekonk elementary schools.
Not only that, but students have done things outside the workplace as well, such as social outings with other programs.
They have taken sign language classes and are looking into music classes in the future.
“Transition is really multifaceted,” Ainsley Young, the program’s special education teacher, said.
“It’s not just work experiences, it’s learning what you’re interested in, what hobbies you can do.”
And in Seekonk, transition also includes a coffee cart.
The idea for the cart was initially proposed by Lauren Furtado, the program’s speech pathologist.
“I love coffee, and I know it’s hard to get through the day without a little pick-me-up,” she said.
Having the cafe open in the high school means that teachers are able to get their much-needed caffeine fix that might be difficult to find on a school day otherwise.
In addition to serving teachers, running the cart helps the students as well, giving them an opportunity to practice professional behavior, preparing food, interacting with customers and handling money — all important life skills.
“It’s been a great learning experience on what it’s like to have a job,” said Eddie Brady, 19, a student at the academy.
The cart first began serving coffee in September.
Since then, the operation has expanded to include food items, such as breakfast burritos and muffins, which are all made by the students themselves.
They’re also bringing the cafe to other schools in-district.
Students benefit from learning skills necessary to run the cart, but also find enjoyment in the social aspects of the job.
“I really enjoyed handing out drinks to customers,” Eddie said.
“The fun aspect of it makes it not feel like work,” Furtado said.
