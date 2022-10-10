The campaign for sheriff of Bristol County took a nasty turn on Monday.
Mayor Paul Heroux’s campaign issued a press release, written by Rafael Pizarro, claiming Hodgson has “ties with extremist and white supremacist groups.”
One of those groups is the Federation for American Immigration Reform, or FAIR, which advocates for tighter U.S. border control.
And Pizarro continues to allege that a tie Hodgson wore for a formal portrait in 2003 — which had a red background, diagonal blue stripes with stars in them — is reminiscent of the flag used by the Confederacy during the Civil War.
But Hodgson has described it as “patriotic” because it displays the colors of the American flag — red, white and blue.
In Monday’s press release, however, Heroux called on Hodgson “to admit that he wore Confederate memorabilia, denounce the Confederate memorabilia and all it stands for and abandon the hate and extremist groups he has worked with for almost a decade.”
Hodgson’s campaign spokesperson, Holly Robichaud, blasted back at Heroux.
“Paul Heroux has been proven multiple times on this campaign that he has a complete disregard for the truth,” Robichaud said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “And there he goes again. To even suggest this, shows how incredibly desperate and low Heroux will go.”
Robichaud pointed out that Hodgson has a mixed-race family with a grandson who is Cape Verdean and Puerto Rican.
“Heroux has to resort to such horrendous tactics because he has no law enforcement experience, he voted against funding for the Department of Corrections, all of the police associations have endorsed against him, and voters don’t want a sheriff who will side with criminals,” she said.
Pizarro acknowledged Hodgson is a member of FAIR, which has been labeled a “white supremacist hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which itself is a frequent target of conservative writers.
On its website, fairus.org, FAIR describes itself as a “non-partisan, public interest organization with a support base comprising nearly 50 private foundations and over 1.9 million diverse members and supporters ... free of party loyalties and special interest connections ...
“FAIR evaluates policies, seeking out solutions that help reduce the negative impact of uncontrolled immigration on the nation’s security, economy, workforce, education, healthcare and environment.”
Illegal immigration has become a hot-button political issue in the midterm elections coming up in early November and promises to be the same in the presidential election in 2024.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
