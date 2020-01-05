ATTLEBORO — As the sun set for the evening, and the last night of the 66th Season of Lights at LaSalette Shrine, visitors were still arriving for a final look at the lights while the skies remained clear.
“Light of Hope” was the theme of this year’s season, with 200,000 more lights added to the 10-acre display, along with another new attraction: a “Ride to Bethlehem” train ride that was a big hit with children and their parents.
But in the midst of the Shrine’s annual Christmas festivities, the rains of the early winter season put a damper on the Christmas celebrations in more ways than one.
The rainy days in the first two to three weeks of the Season of Lights — a season already abbreviated due to the late date of Thanksgiving — “brought everything down” in terms of attendance, said Brother Ron Taylor, M.S.
And, as Taylor also noticed, the mild weather days made it too warm to buy hot chocolate.
However, the weather managed to hold out just enough before Christmas, enabling more people to visit the Shrine.
Christmas Day, especially, was a very good day.
“It was unbelievable how many people came to see the lights,” Taylor said.
But even if the weather was too wet outside, visitors still attended Mass and Confession, viewed the International Creche Museum, or went to one of Father Pat’s concerts.
Despite the fluctuating weather patterns, “people still want to come,” as one Shrine volunteer, Josie Bastable of North Easton, noted.
Among those patrons was Mal Hammond of Taunton, who took in the sights of the Creche Museum on Sunday afternoon.
It had not been the weather so much as the traffic that held Hammond back two weeks prior, when the evening of the 23rd had what Hammond described as “a line of cars moving very slowly.”
Still, after 10 years of living in New Orleans and the rest of the time in Massachusetts, Hammond said, “There’s nothing like the Shrine elsewhere to equal this.”
But no matter the weather, Shrine director the Rev. Flavio Gillio said the Shrine still lived out its mission to spread the good news of both the Gospel and the message of LaSalette Shrine.
Thus, Taylor said, “We can only do the best we can, and the Good Lord takes care of the weather.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.