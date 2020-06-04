The past week of protest has called up images of another turbulent time in the nation’s history.
In 1968, America was in the midst of a divisive presidential campaign, saw widespread urban violence and was mired in an unpopular military conflict abroad.
But that year — one so violent and extraordinary that it got its own special issue of the then-iconic Life magazine — was not the end or the beginning many hoped for or feared. Protesters seemed to weary, demonstrations faded away and America elected a president who promised law and order and pledged that he has a “secret plan” to end the Vietnam war.
To some, however, this time there’s something different.
“I’m encouraged that there are so, so many new voices coming along besides those who have been there all along,” said Ethel Garvin, an Attleboro resident who has been chairwoman of the city’s Martin Luther King Day observances for 15 years.
Garvin, 55, said she is heartened to see the diverse population that’s joined in the demonstrations in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
“They are listening now, and hearing,” she said.
Floyd, 46, was an African-American resident of Minneapolis who died in police custody last week. A white officer was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck with three other officers at the scene. All four officers were fired and are now facing criminal charges.
Floyd’s death and the shocking video have sparked widespread demonstrations across the country, most of them peaceful but some that have ended in violence between protesters and police. There have also been incidents of looting and property destruction.
Along with major cities, there have been local demonstrations, including a peaceful protest in Foxboro that drew more than 100 people to the Town Common on Sunday.
On Friday, Brinly Meelia, 18, a senior at Mansfield High School, is hoping to use what she calls her own “white privilege” to effect change.
She’s organized a march that will start at 2 p.m. and go from Mansfield High to the town’s police station in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“I’ve always been an advocate for kindness,” the future Northeastern University student said. “And I’m not afraid to speak out. I didn’t feel I was doing enough by signing petitions and making donations. I wanted to show Mansfield cares.”
As a young person, she rejects the notion that her generation will lose hope or fall into cynicism.
“People want change and to be heard. They want change and are not sure how to go about it,” she said.
Alex Bloom, a history professor at Wheaton College in Norton with a special interest in the events of 1968, isn’t sure if it’s cynicism or realism that he sees among protesters who worry that things won’t change.
But, he notes, there are historical precedents for those concerns. While it’s an oversimplification to say that history repeats itself, there are parallels to be seen.
“There are lines that come from 1968, things that are being talked about now that were talked about all though the 1960s,” Bloom notes. After the riots in the Watts section of Los Angeles in the middle of the decade, civil rights were a priority.
“But they didn’t follow through,” he said. “The whole nation turns away from civil rights” and embraces law and order.
In 1968, political unrest in America and abroad — the May student riots in Paris, the Prague Spring crushed by Warsaw Pact tanks in August, the chaos at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago — seemed to portend something momentous on the horizon.
“It was all about optimism, moving to a better future,” Bloom said.
There were victories, he noted, in civil rights and in the student movements, but the “greening of America, the next big thing, never happens.”
Tom Hayden, the 1960s student radical, author and politician, quoted a journalist as he lamented afterwards, “We became the generation of the might-have-beens.”
For the Rev. Cheryl Harris, senior pastor at Attleboro’s First Baptist Church, however, there’s reason for hope this time.
As a black woman leading a largely white congregation, Harris said her position itself is a sign progress is possible.
“I’ve just been blown away by the magnitude of the protests and how far they’ve stretched,” she said. They are the rainbow: black, white, young, old, conservative.”
She hopes it’s a kind of momentum that can be sustained.
“I think all movements are a constellation of moments,” Harris said. “It’s what we do with those moments that determines if it’s sustaining or not.”
Bloom said the current mood is different than in 1968.
There’s not the vision of a utopian future, he says.
“The only utopianism is to remove Donald Trump, not to mention COVID-19,” he said, adding, “there isn’t the same kind of enthusiasm” as much as a dogged determination to “get a negative to stop.”
And he warns about the “feel-good” moments that the nightly news so loves to show of police officers and demonstrators embracing one another or kneeling together.
Nevertheless, he said, “I’m struck by number of people finally discussing the fact the solution is on white people. It’s not about African Americans and letting them in, it’s about the changing of sensibility and attitudes.”
Garvin said the current movement has to be backed up by legislation, including reforms to the criminal justice system and policing that challenge the presumption of guilt that black men in particular face.
Harris said the outbursts of property crime and violence that have followed some of the protests, what she calls an “unleashing of pain and rage and fear,” shouldn’t overshadow the peaceful calls for change.
Garvin agreed, quoting King, an advocate of nonviolence who nevertheless said prophetically, “As long as America postpones justice we stand in a position of having these recurrences of violence and riots.”
She added, “I’m hopeful that together with our civic and religious leaders we’ll find ways to address the nation’s legacy of racial violence and injustice. Hopefully one day we’ll see communities begin to live out the ideals of Dr. King, where love and trust triumph over fear and hatred.”
As Harris noted, “Change is never a straight line. It’s always up and down. They can delay, but they cannot stop it.”
