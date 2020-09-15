Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin O’Connor is blasting Democratic incumbent Edward Markey for refusing to debate more than once before the Nov. 3 election.
“Senator Markey is afraid of me because I’m a common sense candidate,” O’Connor said. “I’m a dad, a lawyer, a husband… a business owner.”
“He was willing to debate over and over with (Rep. Joseph Kennedy III), a guy (who) agreed with him on nearly every point. He doesn’t want to talk about substantive disagreements with me, like supporting the police, economic vitality and strong borders.”
O’Connor wants seven debates, the same number Markey had with Kennedy.
The Dover resident launched his verbal attacks against Markey on Monday in front of the public library in the incumbent’s hometown of Malden. He emailed his comments Tuesday morning in a news release.
Meanwhile, Markey campaign manager John Walsh said the agreement to a single debate on Oct. 5 has nothing to do with being afraid and has a lot to do with the Senate’s schedule.
As long as the Senate remains in session, Markey has to be there to vote against judicial nominations proposed by Republican leader Mitch McConnell, which leaves little time for any additional debates, Walsh said.
In addition, there’s the pending coronavirus relief package that has stalled.
Walsh pointed out that Markey and Kennedy had 11 months to have seven debates.
Currently, there’s only eight weeks before the election and seven debates is not realistic, he said.
Walsh also said O’Connor did not debate his Republican primary opponent, Shiva Ayyadurai, even once.
“Now he thinks the whole world should bend over backwards (for more debates),” Walsh said.
Asked if Markey could squeeze in one or two more debates, Walsh said “no.”
Markey, 74, who’s been in Congress for 44 years, beat Kennedy, 39, in the Sept. 1 Democratic primary, garnering 55 percent of the vote.
O’Connor, 58, beat Ayyadurai with 60 percent of the vote.
He said Markey turned down debate opportunities proffered by WCVB, the Boston Herald and The Boston Globe.
“He says yes to one debate with me. One. I’ve said yes to all,” O’Connor said.
Early voting begins Oct. 17 and runs through Oct. 30.
Mail-in voting will begin when the ballots are ready, according to a post on the Secretary of State’s website.
