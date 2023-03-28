Swatting Calls
A concerned parent at the entrance to Foxboro High School wanted to get her child out of the school Tuesday following what turned out to be a hoax call reporting an active shooter.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Erica Cleary, whose daughter is a Foxboro High School freshman, spent Tuesday morning crying as she watched the footage of the shooter in Nashville, Tenn., hunting for people to kill at a Christian elementary school.

The 28-year-old woman, a former student at the school who was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, killed three students and three adults Monday before being shot dead by police.

