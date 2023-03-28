Erica Cleary, whose daughter is a Foxboro High School freshman, spent Tuesday morning crying as she watched the footage of the shooter in Nashville, Tenn., hunting for people to kill at a Christian elementary school.
The 28-year-old woman, a former student at the school who was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, killed three students and three adults Monday before being shot dead by police.
“With a gun like that, that was their mission. One hundred thirty mass shootings this year. It’s absolutely maddening,” Cleary said.
Then she got a text from her daughter just before 9 a.m. Tuesday telling her the high school was in lockdown, but she didn’t think it was a drill because the MCAS tests were being given and "everyone seemed really scared,” Cleary said.
Seeking more information, Cleary got on Facebook to see if anyone else had heard anything. She saw a post from another mom whose child said police were swarming Foxboro High with rifles.
“I hadn’t heard back from either of my girls so I got in my car and drove to the high school because I couldn’t take it. I had no idea what I was going to do when I got there, but I wasn’t getting any answers and I felt sick,” Cleary said.
She arrived at the school by 9:15 a.m. to find police blocking the entrance road and other parents already there. Even though a police officer told her everyone was safe and it was a hoax, Cleary couldn’t contain her emotions.
“I then lost it and cried to the officer, who I didn’t know, because I’ve absolutely had it with the shootings. There is no other issue that makes me more furious than the fact that this happens over and over again in this country,” Cleary said.
She said gun violence should not be the number one cause of death in children.
“It’s absolutely despicable. The lawmakers who are against banning assault weapons should be absolutely ashamed of themselves. I’m just disgusted, I’m furious and I’m sad that this is the way we have to live,” Cleary said.
Melanie Conz, a mother with two boys who attend at Foxboro High, said she was on the Foxboro discussion group on Facebook when she received an alert on her email from the school and a message from her husband.
Conz said she was very worried, especially after the tragedy in Nashville, so she texted her sons to see if they were OK.
“They were but they asked me to dismiss them from school as they were not in a good mindset for learning,” Conz said.
“My son told me that the principal explained over the PA that it was a ‘false call, swatting,’ and then they resumed the regular schedule,” Conz said.
Amy Davison, whose son is a freshman at Foxboro High, said she learned about the lockdown from an email the school superintendent sent.
“I’ve been sick, so I only heard about the Nashville school shooting this morning. I got the email as I was reading about it. I was scared,” Davison said.
Allison Rothwell of Norton, the mother of two children ages 4 and 6, said anytime she drops them off at school she fears it could be the last time she sees them.
“School should be a safe zone, instead it's a constant cause of worry as a parent. Something needs to change,” Rothwell said.
Kristina Asipaviciute of Mansfield, who has children in her town's schools, said she would be horrified if a shooting were to actually occur there.
“The way I think of it, school is their second home. When I send my kids off in the morning, for the next eight hours, I expect them to be safe and secure,” Asipaviciute said.
“Never have I had to worry yet,” she said. “However, I really can’t even imagine if I were never to see them again.”
