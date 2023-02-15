WRENTHAM — More than 200 people gathered on Wrentham Common Wednesday to pay tribute to Peter Reed, a former U.S. Marine and paramedic who was killed earlier this month trying to help injured civilians in the besieged city of Bakhmut, Ukraine.
A Russian missile targeted the van Reed and others in his volunteer group of aid workers used to transport humanitarian supplies.
Reed, 34, was working with a group known as Frontline Medics at the time of Feb. 2 attack in the eastern Ukraine city.
The crowd that gathered Wednesday in Wrentham included family members and friends and others who simply wanted to pay their respects to a hero.
His brother, Chandler Reed, whose wife is from Wrentham, officiated at the ceremony.
There was a Marine honor guard who presented the American flag to his widow Alex Potter, and his mom, Candace.
Reed, who grew up in New Jersey and served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, was cremated and his urn was wrapped in a Ukrainian flag and stood on a table next to the podium.
The wind kept threatening to blow it over, but his widow steadied it from time to time.
Potter, a nurse who Reed met while serving in Iraq caring for the wounded on a humanitarian mission, said they fell in love during the battle for Mosul.
Together they witnessed the horror of war, she said.
“Pete and I were soul mates,” she said noting she has cried a lot in the last 12 days.
“We intensely supported each other in our dreams for the future,” she said. She is pursuing a career in the Air Force.
“Sometimes I was asked what kind of a leader I wanted to be,” she said with her voice breaking. “I want to be like Pete.”
Potter said Reed had 62 items on his bucket list.
The last was to make a name for himself.
“He outdid himself with the last one,” she said.
She said his body was in rough shape when it came home.
And, she added, she will miss him dearly.
“He was my best friend and adventure buddy,” she said. “He always called me his bad-ass pirate queen.”
Reed’s mom read a poem which asked, “is it true life goes on?”
Tearing up as she read it, it concluded — “my sweet boy who will never grow old, yes it’s true what they say, life goes on.”
Childhood friends spoke of Reed with love.
One named Pasquale said Reed’s life made his brighter.
“You were always just the kid down the street, but without you in my life it would have been much darker.”
Reed’s brother, Chandler Reed, described him as one dedicated to serving others.
After serving in the Marines he got a degree in Emergency Management from Rhode Island Community College. Then he became a paramedic. And then he eventually went to Ukraine.
“He went to Ukraine to help people who needed help,” Chandler Reed said. “I loved the man.”
Chandler Reed remembers getting a message from his brother from Ukraine.
“I’m in my element here,” Peter told Chandler. “I want to do this for the rest of my life.”
And that’s exactly what he did.
The killing of Reed has been called a war crime by some after a New York Times analysis of the strike showed that the humanitarian group that Reed was with was targeted.
The Times, in its Feb. 14 edition, wrote:
“Roughly a minute after an American paramedic, Pete Reed, and a team of aid workers began tending to a wounded civilian in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Feb. 2, they were attacked. Mr. Reed, a former U.S. Marine volunteering on the war’s front lines, was killed, and several of his colleagues were wounded.
“Volunteers at the scene initially attributed the strike to indiscriminate Russian shelling. But a frame-by-frame analysis of a video taken at the location — and shared with The New York Times — shows that Mr. Reed, who was unarmed, died in a targeted strike by a guided missile almost certainly fired by Russian troops.”
The war in Ukraine began almost a year ago, on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia invaded the sovereign nation. The war has left thousands dead, many of them civilians.