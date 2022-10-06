NORTH ATTLEBORO — Local and state police searched Thursday night for two suspects who allegedly assaulted someone.
The suspects may have shown a gun and reportedly fled into the woods at the World War I Memorial Park on Elmwood Street.
Mass State Police had its Air Wing and K9 teams assisting in the search.
North Attleboro police said on Facebook said that officers responded to the park for a “fight in progress.”
The State Police Air Wing was contacted to assist.
“There is no threat to the public and the incident is still under investigation,” police said, adding police had cleared the park.
