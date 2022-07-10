NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A man who barricaded himself in a local hotel room for almost two hours Saturday was taken into custody after he peacefully surrendered to police and was then taken to a local hospital for observation.
Police were called to the Best Western Hotel at 707 South Washington St. around 7:15 p.m. for a person who was barricaded in a room on the first floor of the two-story hotel.
Police were inside the building talking to the man while a fire department ambulance waited outside. A fire engine also waited in a parking lot across Route 1, on the northbound side of the roadway.
Toward the end of the event, a Massachusetts State Police negotiator arrived on the scene and it ended about 25 minutes later when officers walked the man out of the hotel.
The entire time police were inside the hotel, many guests continued to come and go at will, some even sitting outside, talking on cell phones, and asking what was happening.
Cars in the parking lot were from all surrounding states, and with the exception of six to eight police at the front door, nothing looked out of the ordinary.
When officers brought the man out of the hotel, shortly after 9 p.m., at least one officer secured a rifle.
The man was then placed in the ambulance and taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro in custody of police.
Police said additional information about the incident would be available Monday, and that the evening ended “peacefully.”