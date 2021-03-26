MANSFIELD — There will be an increased police presence at local schools in response to a social media storm that ensued after a teacher reportedly went to an anti-lockdown rally in nearby Bridgewater last weekend and clashed with demonstrators there.
According to a blog posted Wednesday by turtleboysports.com, the teacher was in Bridgewater earlier in the day to attend another rally — for Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman fatally shot in her Louisville, Ky., apartment last March in a botched police raid involving white officers.
The teacher, whom turtleboysports.com named but The Sun Chronicle isn’t, couldn’t be reached for comment.
Mansfield school and police officials are taking the matter seriously.
Superintendent Teresa Murphy said in a statement that after student dismissal Friday, “one of our schools and the Superintendent’s Office received several calls from individuals who were angrily responding to social media postings made this week.
“The postings have to do with an out of town, non-district-related rally/protest which was attended by an employee and received significant attention on social media.”
After receiving the calls, which Murphy said “were politically charged and had a threatening tone,” school officials contacted Mansfield police and an investigation has been launched.
“According to police, they do not believe there is an active threat against the district at this time,” Murphy said. “However, out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence at our schools for the near future.”
“As a district we take any and all situations of this nature extremely seriously and we will continue to work closely with our School Resource Officers and the police department in this matter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.