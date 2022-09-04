Incumbent Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III will face a challenge from Shannon McMahon, one of his former assistants, in the primary Tuesday.

Since there is no Republican in the race for the county’s top law enforcement job, the winner of the contest will likely become district attorney after the general election Nov. 8.

