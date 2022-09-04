Incumbent Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III will face a challenge from Shannon McMahon, one of his former assistants, in the primary Tuesday.
Since there is no Republican in the race for the county’s top law enforcement job, the winner of the contest will likely become district attorney after the general election Nov. 8.
Quinn, 62, of Fall River, was initially appointed to the job in 2015 after then district attorney Sam Sutter became mayor of Fall River. He has won re-election unopposed until now.
Quinn, a lawyer for 34 years and a former first assistant district attorney, touts a homicide solve rate of 95% with the national average being 54%, and says homicides have been down 20% since he became DA.
His prosecutors have also won some high profile cases, including the murder conviction of New England Patriot star Aaron Hernandez and the landmark manslaughter conviction of Michelle Carter of Plainville.
Quinn said he obtained a federal grant to have a private firm to conduct DNA tests on rape kits left untested by a state lab, leading to the identification of a suspect wanted in an Attleboro rape and the conviction of a serial rapist.
Quinn started a cold case initiative to conduct new DNA testing on unsolved murders and unidentified remains. The initiative led to the arrest of a suspect in a 2001 New Bedford murder.
Quinn started an elder fraud unit to prosecute individuals who defraud senior citizens and to teach them preventative measures to avoid being victimized. He also said he got a third criminal session started in superior court that will reduce the backlog due to the pandemic.
“I want to continue to do the work. We’ve been very successful here,” Quinn said, adding that he feels energized and has the experience to continue to lead the office.
McMahon, 42, of Swansea, a lawyer for 20 years, touts her experience as a defense lawyer, civil litigator and as an assistant district attorney under Sutter and Quinn.
As a prosecutor, McMahon said she led the office’s recovery court, handling defendants charged with substance abuse issues. She said she would provide more resources to the court session because of the opioid epidemic.
If elected as DA, McMahon said she would also start a veteran’s court to deal with cases involving veterans suffering from post-traumatic or substance abuse problems charged with crimes.
There is also a need for a mental health court that would provide defendants with resources they need, McMahon said.
The individual courts will lead to a reduction in recidivism and help people become productive members of society, she said, adding that she will seek grants for funds for the programs.
“I’m running on a platform of equal and fair justice for all people in Bristol County,” McMahon said.
In addition, McMahon said she will reform and restructure the DA’s victim-witness advocate’s office to provide victims and witnesses more resources than they are currently receiving.