MANSFIELD — Incumbent select board member Neil J. Rhein eked out a narrow win Tuesday over challenger Walter L. Wilk in a low-turnout town election, and a recount is a possibility.
The race for a three-year term was the only contest in an election that saw only 1,180 of the town’s 18,104 registered voters cast a ballot, a turnout of just over 6.5 %.
Rhein won a new term by just 15 votes, 596 to 581, over Wilk, a finance committee member who was making his second try for the select board in two years.
Asked if he was considering seeking a recount, Wilk said, “Fifteen is not a big number. I have got to think about it.” In any event, Wilk said, he planned “to give it another shot next year.”
The select board contest was marked by some sharp exchanges on social media, with Wilk claiming the current board had failed to take advantage of the town’s financial opportunities and promising transparency if he was elected.
Rhein said that the fact one of his colleagues on the select board had endorsed his opponent wouldn’t affect the spirit of cooperation on the board.
“In my mind every board member is free to back whomever they like. Three of the other members were backing me... so it goes both ways,” he said.
Rhein said he plans to “keep on focusing on downtown, implementing our master plan and listening to both sides of every issue.”
Both men, along with a small group of masked supporters, waited for the results at the polls at Mansfield High School, although not for long. Town Clerk Marianne Staples announced the tallies within half an hour of the polls at the school gym closing at 8 p.m. Her election workers are “like a well-oiled machine,” Staples said.
Running unopposed Tuesday were school committee member Jennifer Walsh for a three-year term, who received 922 votes; housing authority member Mary Kate Flynn seeking a five-year term, who received 953 votes; and town moderator candidate Kostas Loukos, who received 956 votes and will fill the one-year office that oversees town meeting. He will replace Robert Saquet, who is stepping down after 34 years in the post.
The town offered in-person early voting in the annual election. Staples said the response had been moderate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.