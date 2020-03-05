MANSFIELD -- A company wants to open an indoor marijuana growing and product manufacturing business off Plymouth Street, not far from a fire station and town athletic fields.
Representatives of Community Gardens presented their plans for the business to the select board Wednesday night.
The business would be located in a two-story, 78,000-square-foot building and would only sell marijuana wholesale, such as to retailers, one of which is planned in town, company representatives said. There would be no direct sales to the public.
Products would include edibles and they would be processed in the facility, which would have a kitchen.
"Supply is nowhere near demand, leading to some of the highest prices in the nation," company President Douglas Rhodes said of the state's cannabis industry, which is still in its infancy.
A Community Host Agreement would have to be developed by the town and the business. The agreement would include financial benefits to Mansfield in addition to an annual $80,000 in property tax revenue.
The business would employ more than 50 fulltime employees, about three-quarters from the local area, and the jobs would pay over $50,000, Rhodes said.
It would also be using local businesses for services, he added.
One percent of revenue would go to employee profit sharing and 1 percent would be earmarked for local charities.
The business is looking to be open six days a week, closing Sundays.
Its representatives have been meeting with town officials and departments, including the police and fire chiefs.
There would be multi-levels of security inside and outside the facility, Rhodes said.
Its security chief is a retired member of the Mattapoisett Police Department who runs a security firm based in that town, ECM Security.
The site being eyed for the new business is not the most attractive now, business officials and select board members acknowledged.
Town Manager Kevin Dumas said there are some site issues, including wetlands.
The business would fall under the state's Economic Empowerment program that gives preference to veterans, the disabled and minorities, among others, and prioritizes its license application with the state Cannabis Control Commission.
The Mansfield proposal would be the first marijuana cultivation business under that umbrella.
Representatives of the company live in surrounding towns and have extensive experience in business and other areas, Rhodes said.
He is a registered nurse with a background of working with marijuana firms in legal affairs. Its chief executive officer, Steve Chorney, spent years in the military.
"I'm impressed," select board member Neil Rhein said. "The people of Mansfield voted for this. I see positives for the town bringing in significant revenue and hiring local people."
Select board Vice Chairman Michael Trowbridge expressed concerns with the site's proximity to the fire station. The business would also be close to the Plymouth Street athletic fields.
"Literally thousands of parents drive by there," board member Steven Schoonveld said.
Worries about a nearby bridge, railroad tracks and site distances were also mentioned, but at least one traffic signal is expected.
Mostly vans would be used for transporting the marijuana products.
While odors from marijuana businesses have been a concern in other locations, the fact that the growing will be indoors with an advanced filtration system will alleviate those fears, town officials were told.
What would be the town’s first retail marijuana store received approval from the town in November, and its owners hope to open June 1.
ReLeaf Alternative plans to locate at 321 School St. in the former Orange Leaf frozen yogurt spot in the plaza near Buffalo Wild Wings and across from Mansfield Crossing.
Under fairly new town zoning bylaws, applicants for pot businesses go before the planning board for a special permit following backing from select board members. A license then has to be obtained from the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.