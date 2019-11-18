ATTLEBORO -- Thursday Night at the Museum continues on Nov. 21 at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum at 42 Union St.
The museum will be featuring the recently created Balfour Christmas Card Display that includes nine cards designed for L.G. Balfour for Christmas and New Year's.
Carleton Legg will present a slide show featuring close views of each card with background at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Several cards are hand-drawn and signed, and visitors can help decipher the signatures and try their hand at card making.
The museum is open the last Thursday of the month from 4 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.
For more information, call 508-222-3918 or email info@industrialmuseum.com. The museum is at Facebook-Attleboro Area Industrial Museum and at www.industrialmuseum.com
